Review: Relatively Speaking brings beautifully crafted classic comedy to His Majesty’s Theatre

In a world of musical theatre and shows that go wrong, it’s a bold move to take an old-school comedy classic out on the road.

After all, Relatively Speaking dates back to 1968 – an era far before the slick razzmatazz and cutting-edge stage technology modern audiences are used to. They didn’t even have digital watches back then.

But that’s just fine, because Alan Ayckbourn’s masterful yarn of mistaken identity and comic chaos, now playing at His Majesty’s, ticks along like the workings of a beautifully hand-crafted Swiss watch.

Every cog turns beautifully, every movement is perfectly oiled and precise as it ticks along for two hours of fun.

Relatively Speaking at His Majesty’s can seem very much of its time

Of course, to modern eyes Relatively Speaking can seem very much of its time – and not just because few folk are left who know you need half a crown to make 7/6 up to 10 bob. (Ask your grandparents).

The pacing is unhurried, the characters and situations allowed to come into focus slowly, like carefully developing an old black and white photo in a darkroom.

It harks back to the days when it was assumed audiences would have the patience to watch something unfold without needing their attention span pandered to with wham, bam and on to the next.

Yes, Relatively Speaking takes its time to get going as we meet Greg and Ginny, a month into a whirlwind relationship, but with ghosts of her previous lover still hanging in the air, in a blizzard of flowers and parcels of chocolates.

But once the exposition is out of the way, everything kicks up a gear when Greg follows Ginny to her parents’ house in the country to ask for her hand in marriage.

Events are definition of situation comedy in Relatively Speaking

The audience is quickly in on the joke that Philip and Sheila aren’t Ginny’s parents at all, but confusion and misunderstanding abound on stage in a delightful turn of events that is the very definition of situation comedy.

It is part of Ayckbourn’s genius that every sentence from one character leads to a misunderstanding by another, only to cement in all their misconceptions – though not necessarily the same ones.

And it is part of the fun for the audience that every time it looks like this rickety house of ridiculousness is about to cave in, it takes another turn that just adds wings and conservatories.

The dialogue is sparkling and funny. Although to be honest, it’s the sort of humour that makes you smile to yourself ‘ooh that’s clever’ without actually demanding you laugh out loud – although several lines do induce that.

Skilled and clever actors at heart of Relatively Speaking at His Majesty’s

All of that clever wordplay – and Ayckbourn’s keen observations on the ebb and flow of relationships – needs skilled and clever actors to deliver it. And this version of Relatively Speaking is well served on that front.

Antony Eden brings puppy dog enthusiasm and a degree of innocence to Greg, while Olivia Le Andersen oozes charm as Ginny, who has some skeletons hidden in her closet, as well as chocolates stashed in a drawer.

Steven Pacey is excellent as Philip, all confusion and anger about what’s going on until the penny drops for him, then guile to keep his shady part in this charade under wraps.

And seeing as this is an old-school classic, it’s great to see Liza Goddard effortlessly bringing the slightly dippy Sheila to life as she simply embraces the bizarre Sunday morning encounter.

Relatively Speaking is entertaining night at His Majesty’s Theatre

Call Relatively Speaking what you will – vintage, period, old school – but however you describe it, it’s an entertaining night at the theatre and a reminder of why classics are classic.

Relatively Speaking runs at His Majesty’s Theatre until Saturday. For more information and tickets go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

