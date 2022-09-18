Second victim named following crash on the A832 at Dundonnell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Second victim named following crash on the A832 at Dundonnell

By Louise Glen
September 18, 2022, 3:37 pm Updated: September 18, 2022, 4:15 pm
The A832 near Dundonnell.
The A832 near Dundonnell.

A woman who died following a crash on the A832 at Dundonnell has been named by police.

She has been named as 72-year-old Canadian Donna Englebert.

She died following a crash on the Cromarty to Gairloch road on Wednesday, August, 31.

A 69-year old man also died in the incident, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was named as Kenneth Gillon from Auchterarder, he was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved.

Another person was taken to hospital in Inverness.

Two cars, a black Kia Sportage and a silver Kia Venga, were involved.

Ms Englebert, a passenger in the Kia Sportage, was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday September 10.

Her family have asked for their privacy to be respected.

Terrible loss

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, from the Dingwall road policing unit, said: “At this time, our thoughts remain with Donna’s loved ones as they come to terms with their terrible loss.

“We are continuing our inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident and would ask anyone who has not yet come forward with information to get in touch with police.

“If you believe you can assist our inquiries please call 101, quoting incident 1134 of  August 31.”

 

