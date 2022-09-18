Second victim named following crash on the A832 at Dundonnell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman who died following a crash on the A832 at Dundonnell has been named by police.

She has been named as 72-year-old Canadian Donna Englebert.

She died following a crash on the Cromarty to Gairloch road on Wednesday, August, 31.

A 69-year old man also died in the incident, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was named as Kenneth Gillon from Auchterarder, he was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved.

Another person was taken to hospital in Inverness.

Two cars, a black Kia Sportage and a silver Kia Venga, were involved.

Ms Englebert, a passenger in the Kia Sportage, was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday September 10.

Her family have asked for their privacy to be respected.

Terrible loss

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, from the Dingwall road policing unit, said: “At this time, our thoughts remain with Donna’s loved ones as they come to terms with their terrible loss.

“We are continuing our inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident and would ask anyone who has not yet come forward with information to get in touch with police.

“If you believe you can assist our inquiries please call 101, quoting incident 1134 of August 31.”