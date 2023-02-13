Don’t stop believin’ as Rock Of Ages dream comes true for Aberdeen’s Reece Duncan

Aberdeen actor Reece Duncan knows you don’t stop believing… because when he arrives at His Majesty’s Theatre with the Rock Of Ages tour this week, he’s coming full circle.

“Rock Of Ages was one of the first shows I did as an amateur with Leading Lights at Aberdeen Arts Centre in 2016, so it’s all come full circle to be coming back and doing it professionally,” said Reece, who is in the ensemble for the hugely popular musical.

He is clearly delighted to be coming home on his first professional musical theatre tour – and he’s particularly thrilled to be performing at His Majesty’s.

“I’ve been on His Majesty’s stage twice, once in Anything Goes with The Lyric, then with the student show, Fittie Fittie Bang Bang, in 2018.

“But to go back on that stage with the touring company is going to be incredible. And the talent that is in the cast is outrageous.”

Reece Duncan honoured to be on Rock Of Ages farewell UK tour

Reece also feels honoured to be part of what is billed as Rock Of Ages farewell UK tour, sharing the stage with acting legend Kevin Kennedy – best known as Curly Watts from Coronation Street.

“It’s wonderful. He is such a lovely man and so down-to-earth. He’s always up for a laugh and always up for being a bit silly on stage. If you get a chance to see the show you will see how brilliant he is, he’s just hilarious.”

As an ensemble member, Reece has a vital role in ensuring the show is an all-singing, all-dancing affair belting out a string of iconic 80s hits, such as Don’t Stop Believin’, Can’t Fight That Feeling and The Final Countdown.

“In the ensemble, we do a bit of everything,” he said. “Predominantly we are in the background, we’re dancing, we’re singing, we’re doing little acting bits here and there and helping move the story along.

“Every member of the ensemble has a little bit where we get to stand out for a second. We join in the story for a little bit then slip away and we move a truck or something round the back. I adore it.”

Rock Of Ages is ‘dream show’ for Aberdeen actor Reece Duncan

Rock Of Ages – about the battle to save an iconic Los Angeles rock music venue from the wrecking ball – just happens to be one of Reece’s favourite musicals, courtesy of his dad’s taste in music.

“It’s my dream show. My dad loves that sort of music and I was brought up listening to all that sort of stuff.”

It wasn’t just music that was part of Reece’s formative years – so was acting when he was bitten by the bug while at Aberdeen Grammar School.

“I had a group of mates at school and one of them – Ben – played guitar and we would always be singing and yacking away. They eventually convinced me to do the school show and I said I would for a laugh. I did the first show and fell in love with it,” he said.

From that first show – Zombie Prom – Reece’s drama teachers encouraged him and helped him when it came time to apply for drama school.

Reece also had stints with a number of Aberdeen’s illustrious amateur theatre companies, including the aforementioned Lyric and student show as well as Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre and Stage Four.

Reece Duncan loved playing Peter Pan in Eden Court’s popular panto

On leaving school Reece had actually started studying for a degree in business but after 12 weeks realised it wasn’t for him.

“I was falling asleep in lectures and I thought ‘you know what, I’m enjoying playing Lumiere in an amateur version of Beauty And The Beast, so I’m going to take a stab at auditioning for drama schools’.”

It was a shrewd move because he’s been working constantly since graduating from Emil Dale Academy in 2021, most recently taking on the role of Peter Pan in Eden Court in Inverness. He loved every moment of being in the popular panto.

“I had so much fun being in that. It was everything I could have asked for and more. It was a different side of theatre because of the comedy side of things.

“Peter Pan is such an iconic role, too. I would be walking down the street in Inverness and because of my ginger hair people would clock me and go ‘oh, you’re Peter Pan’. It was brilliant.”

The experience in his first panto was also an eye-opener for Reece, with two shows a day, six days a week for five weeks.

“It’s proper hard graft and I’ve never felt tiredness like it, but it’s worth it when you hear the applause at the end and see the kids’ faces smiling at the end of it.”

Reece Duncan has his eyes on the prize of a West End role

Which was the perfect warm-up for the demands of touring and the need to stay fresh for every performance.

“Because we jump from place to place, I have a week to explore that place and just chill out when I’m doing that.”

While his focus is fully on Rock Of Ages, he has his eyes firmly fixed on the prize of a West End role as his acting career continues.

“I would love to do something in the West End, that would make my parents really proud – or if I’m feeling particularly crazy something on Broadway,” he said.

“I would love to do Rock Of Ages in the West End. But I would also love to play Tink in Bat Out Of Hell and Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar. Judas is probably the role I’m after the most.”

He hopes audiences flocking to Rock Of Ages in His Majesty’s this week will enjoy a great night out.

“It is a full-on night, It’s a party from start to finish and you are guaranteed to enjoy yourself,” said Reece.

Rock Of Ages is at His Majesty’s Theatre from Tuesday February 14 to Saturday February 18. For information and tickets visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

