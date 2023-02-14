Farmer comedian Jim Smith adds fourth Aberdeen date due to popular demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farmer comedian Jim Smith adds fourth Aberdeen date due to popular demand

By Danica Ollerova
comedian jim smith added another aberdeen date due to huge demand
Comedian Jim Smith. Image: Eilidh Robertson

Farmer comedian Jim Smith has added a fourth date at the Music Hall as Aberdeen fans snapped up all tickets for his previously announced shows.

The Scottish comedy favourite is set to don his checked shirt again, announcing that he will bring his hit tour show The Hills Have Ayes to the Music Hall for the fourth night in December.

Jim has already sold out a string of shows across the country but the reaction to his Aberdeen shows has been nothing short of phenomenal.

His two Aberdeen performances on this tour last October sold out and received rave reviews. This prompted a third date to be added this coming October. But since that show also sold out months in advance, Jim has decided to add a fourth date.

Comedian Jim Smith thrilled Aberdeen fans.
Comedian Jim Smith thrilled Aberdeen fans in 2022. Image: Andrew Cawley.

He said: “Absolutely bowled over by the response to my new show and cannot wait to come up for another night in the Granite City! The north-east is very much a home from home and a very special place for me. See you all again really soon!”

When will Jim Smith to return to Aberdeen for his fourth date?

Whether you live in the shire or embrace the city life, Jim promises his show can entertain people from all walks of life.

With sell-out Fringe runs and national tours under his belt, he is now one of Scotland’s biggest comedy stars.

Our reviewer thoroughly enjoyed the October show. They said: “Leaving with a real sense of farm life, and having had my ribs firmly tickled, I can only encourage you, whether you’re the sheep-dipping type or not, to go and see Jim Smith’s show.”

Jim Smith will bring his show The Hills Have Ayes to the Music Hall on Friday December 8. Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday February 17 at aberdeenperformingarts.com.

