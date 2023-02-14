Farmer comedian Jim Smith adds fourth Aberdeen date due to popular demand

Farmer comedian Jim Smith has added a fourth date at the Music Hall as Aberdeen fans snapped up all tickets for his previously announced shows.

The Scottish comedy favourite is set to don his checked shirt again, announcing that he will bring his hit tour show The Hills Have Ayes to the Music Hall for the fourth night in December.

Jim has already sold out a string of shows across the country but the reaction to his Aberdeen shows has been nothing short of phenomenal.

His two Aberdeen performances on this tour last October sold out and received rave reviews. This prompted a third date to be added this coming October. But since that show also sold out months in advance, Jim has decided to add a fourth date.

He said: “Absolutely bowled over by the response to my new show and cannot wait to come up for another night in the Granite City! The north-east is very much a home from home and a very special place for me. See you all again really soon!”

When will Jim Smith to return to Aberdeen for his fourth date?

Whether you live in the shire or embrace the city life, Jim promises his show can entertain people from all walks of life.

With sell-out Fringe runs and national tours under his belt, he is now one of Scotland’s biggest comedy stars.

Our reviewer thoroughly enjoyed the October show. They said: “Leaving with a real sense of farm life, and having had my ribs firmly tickled, I can only encourage you, whether you’re the sheep-dipping type or not, to go and see Jim Smith’s show.”

Jim Smith will bring his show The Hills Have Ayes to the Music Hall on Friday December 8. Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday February 17 at aberdeenperformingarts.com.

