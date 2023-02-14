Man charged after motorbike stolen following two-vehicle crash in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Man charged after motorbike stolen following two-vehicle crash in Inverness

By Michelle Henderson
February 14, 2023, 10:33 am Updated: February 14, 2023, 10:35 am
The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station on Monday night. Image: supplied.
The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station on Monday night. Image: supplied.

A 25-year-old man has been charged after a motorbike was reportedly stolen from the scene of a crash in Inverness.

Police and paramedics were called to Culcabock Road on Monday evening following reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike.

The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station.

The motorcyclist was knocked off his bike, before being treated and looked after by passers-by.

Eyewitnesses at the scene report the motorcycle was then stolen.

A man has since been charged in connection with road traffic offences.

A police spokesman said: “Around 7.30pm on Monday, February 13, police received a report of a crash involving a car and motorcycle on Culcabock Road, Inverness.

“A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station on Monday night. Image: supplied.
Male pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on A96 near Inverness
The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station on Monday night. Image: supplied.
Residents feel 'in limbo' as Inverness building STILL in scaffolding two years after crash
The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station on Monday night. Image: supplied.
Drunk man staggered into road, threatened motorists and damaged car
The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station on Monday night. Image: supplied.
Collision in Inverness between a motorbike and car - before thief runs off with…
The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station on Monday night. Image: supplied.
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?
The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station on Monday night. Image: supplied.
Inverness police 'working very hard' to address Kessock Bridge closure concerns
The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station on Monday night. Image: supplied.
Man who had £1,400 of cocaine in bedroom drawer was 'holding it for someone'
The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station on Monday night. Image: supplied.
Kessock Bridge has been reopened following closure due to a police incident
The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station on Monday night. Image: supplied.
Loch n Larder: First look inside revamped Inverness Eastgate Centre food court as it…
The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station on Monday night. Image: supplied.
18 of the best pictures from MasterChef 2022 star Sarah Rankin's cooking event in…

Most Read

1
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
3
2
The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station on Monday night. Image: supplied.
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?
3
The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station on Monday night. Image: supplied.
Elgin town centre: We asked and you told us – here are your 10…
4
The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station on Monday night. Image: supplied.
Collision in Inverness between a motorbike and car – before thief runs off with…
5
The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station on Monday night. Image: supplied.
Duncan Shearer: Why I won’t be surprised if Aberdeen can shock Celtic in Glasgow
6
The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station on Monday night. Image: supplied.
Loch n Larder: First look inside revamped Inverness Eastgate Centre food court as it…
7
The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station on Monday night. Image: supplied.
Attacker avoids jail after slashing man’s face with kitchen knife
8
michael mcintyre aberdeen
Comedian Michael McIntyre to bring Magnificent world tour to Aberdeen
9
The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station on Monday night. Image: supplied.
Two men charged after Bridge of Don attempted break-in
10
The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station on Monday night. Image: supplied.
Man who had £1,400 of cocaine in bedroom drawer was ‘holding it for someone’

More from Press and Journal

comedian jim smith added another aberdeen date due to huge demand
Farmer comedian Jim Smith adds fourth Aberdeen date due to popular demand
The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station on Monday night. Image: supplied.
Highland bull sells for 22,000gns to America
Aberdeen red and orange sunrise
GALLERY: Sahara dust creates spectacular sunrises across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and Islands
The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station on Monday night. Image: supplied.
Majority of Aberdeen's councillors do not live in the area they represent: Does it…
The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station on Monday night. Image: supplied.
Neil Drysdale: It's too early for Grand Slam dreams, but Scotland should fear nobody…
The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station on Monday night. Image: supplied.
Crime has now returned to pre-pandemic levels, Inverness inspector tells councillors
The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station on Monday night. Image: supplied.
North Region Junior football: Half-time change of shape costs Stonehaven as Dundee North End…
The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station on Monday night. Image: supplied.
Campbell Gunn: I'm a lifelong SNP member but my party has lost its way
The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station on Monday night. Image: supplied.
Clachnacuddin agree link-up with Kessock Ferry Swim to get youngsters active and bring in…
MV Hebrides
CalMac pay almost half-a-million in fines due to poor performance on Western Isles ferry…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented