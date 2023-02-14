Man charged after motorbike stolen following two-vehicle crash in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 25-year-old man has been charged after a motorbike was reportedly stolen from the scene of a crash in Inverness.

Police and paramedics were called to Culcabock Road on Monday evening following reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike.

The incident happened near the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station.

The motorcyclist was knocked off his bike, before being treated and looked after by passers-by.

Eyewitnesses at the scene report the motorcycle was then stolen.

A man has since been charged in connection with road traffic offences.

A police spokesman said: “Around 7.30pm on Monday, February 13, police received a report of a crash involving a car and motorcycle on Culcabock Road, Inverness.

“A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”