Aberdeen Performing Arts launches guest-curated creative weekends ‘Delve’

Aberdeen Performing Arts announced its plans to host guest-curated events, with the first creative weekend taking place next month.

Called Delve, the March event promises to deliver an eclectic weekend of music, spoken word, workshops and discussion.

Delve is described as “an invitation to look beneath the surface to explore different events over the course of a weekend”.

Locals as well as visitors are encouraged to try something new and gain an insight into what APA’s guest curators are listening to and are inspired by.

Aberdeen Performing Arts’ spokesperson said: “For our very first Delve we are delighted to have composer, musician and producer Inge Thomson at the helm, sharing her exciting choice of artists with us.”

Delve in: Aberdeen Performing Arts to host creative weekends

Led by some of Scotland’s leading hip-hop artists, Queen Of Harps, Zolai, and Aberdeen’s Chef and Bernie, Delve’s upcoming hip-hop workshop will give aspiring musicians an insight into what inspires each artist to create.

Attendees will find out more about their creative process, with the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the session.

All those who buy tickets to the music workshop will also be able to attend the “artist showcase” event which will take place directly after the workshop.

Folk band Malin Lewis Trio, Glasgow-based all-female/non-binary songwriting collective Hen Hoose, and DJ Dolphin Boy will perform as part of another Delve event, rocking The Lemon Tree on Saturday March 18.

Scottish poet and author Michael Pedersen, poet Hollie McNish and songwriter and producer Jonnie Common will also be part of Delve on Friday March 17.

The first Delve weekend will take place from Friday March 17 to Saturday March 18. Click here for more information and tickets.

The next curated Delve event is set to take place in 2024.

You might also like…