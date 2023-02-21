‘Basically a Teams call in a pub’: BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Basically a Teams call in a pub’: BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save money

By Louise Glen
February 21, 2023, 7:51 pm Updated: February 21, 2023, 8:04 pm
James Watt speaking at a BrewDog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
James Watt speaking at a BrewDog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson

BrewDog has cancelled plans for its annual AGM (Annual General Mayhem) bash in Aberdeen due to organising costs.

The annual event, that has over the years attracted attention for the Aberdeenshire-based company, is the highlight of the year for many investors, and missing out on a party in the city has disappointed many.

However, others have praised the company for being prudent with finances.

A message to investors, known as Equity Punks, by e-mail explained that this year the AGM would be a global event – but held in local BrewDog bars.

AGM now too expensive to run?

The message read: “In 2023, our AGM will be held on April 22, in all of our bars.

“We want to use our amazing network of bars as global hubs to being our community together on what is always out most important day of the year.

It continued: “The Aberdeen AGMs are always very expensive to host, events are not our core business and more often than not we have to pull in agency staff.

BrewDog shareholders at the 2018 AGM. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“This then means we often end up delivering suboptimal experiences to our community.

“Our 2023 experiment will hopefully ensure amazing experiences, delivered by our own team in our own world-class venues as we bring our community together all around the globe.

“From Berlin to Aberdeen and from London to Columbus.”

BrewDog cutting costs

In August, the BrewDog bar in Peterhead and the Hop and Anchor in Aberdeen, which is run by the firm, were closed due to rising fuel costs.

Defending his position, co-founder James Watt argued the new plans would help support their bars.

He said: “I think it is important, that as shareholders, you take note of this point: In a year when all UK hospitality businesses are fighting hard to avoid closures and protect jobs due to an unprecedented inflationary environment to lose £1million on an event when we could do something which helped support our bars would have been imprudent.”

BrewDog’s bar on the Castlegate in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

In praise of the decision, one man said it was good decision that will allow everyone to enjoy the event, another pointed out that the change would benefit the maximum number of people.

However, many called on social media, including investors in the company, wrote of their disappointment.

One shareholder wrote on Facebook, said: “Shocking. people were promised an AGM as part of being an exclusive shareholder.

“What we get is an invite to a local BrewDog bar which in most cases has general access.”

Another man said: “The only real benefit of owning BrewDog shares was the AGM. BrewDog gets more pathetic every day.”

A female fan from Edinburgh said: “And there you have it…it is all about cost and resource.

“Clearly not accounted for the event in their annual budget.

BrewDog expansion

“They don’t care, they want to drive us all into their bars, spend out money and knowing James, create a big marketing hype around the event – all for free.

“As he’s said. never spend your own money when you can use someone else’s.”

Another woman wrote: “There’s been nothing wrong with the AGMs until Covid hit.

BrewDog beer cans in China
BrewDog has struck a deal to start selling its range of drinks in China. Image: Powerscourt

“They are happy to take out money for shares and give us a tiny discount in bars.”

Another said: “Basically a teams call in a pub.”

“That’s the way to solve last year’s queue,” another man joked.

Yesterday, BrewDog announced its expansion into China – saying it was planning to open 10 bars in the next five years. Last year it opened a bar on the Las Vegas strip.

BrewDog has been contacted to comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Castleton bridge road
Emergency closure of A947 Turriff to Banff road at Castleton Bridge announced
Stewart Milne worker holding hedgehog home being installed in Alford
Hedgehog homes installed at new Alford housing development to reverse population decline
James Watt speaking at a BrewDog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Union warns Aberdeen bus depot workers' strike may hit services
2
James Watt speaking at a BrewDog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Brenda Page told family she was 'afraid' to return to Aberdeen a week before…
James Watt speaking at a BrewDog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Councillors give Cala the green light to build 50 new homes in Westhill
James Watt speaking at a BrewDog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
'You deserve to go to prison': Dying paedophile spared jail due to incurable cancer
Macduff Aldi plans have been left in tatters after Aberdeenshire Council opted not to fight Tesco's legal challenge
Revealed: Aberdeenshire Council DID NOT fight Tesco legal challenge that sunk Macduff Aldi
Aberdeen Jazz Festival
Jazz Scotland CEO hails 2023 Aberdeen Jazz Festival line-up as the most diverse yet
James Watt speaking at a BrewDog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
First fire-up of Aberdeen incinerator 'imminent'
Nick Little, Head of School, International School Aberdeen and Mavis Anagboso, Co-Founder of The Africulture Network, are announcing the launch of The Spirit of Africa exhibition in Aberdeen in April
Spirit of Africa takes centre stage in Aberdeen

Most Read

1
James Watt speaking at a BrewDog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Secrets of remote Sutherland hotel uncovered on Channel 4 documentary series
2
James Watt speaking at a BrewDog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
‘I thought I was dead’: Mum who was unaware she was living with a…
3
James Watt speaking at a BrewDog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Neil Drysdale: We’ll always have Paris as one of the treasured rugby cities
4
Airbus Helicopter H175
Helicopter stranded on North Sea platform after blades snap during Storm Otto
5
James Watt speaking at a BrewDog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Trio in court following alleged attempted murder knife attack in Aberdeen city centre
6
James Watt speaking at a BrewDog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
7
James Watt speaking at a BrewDog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
8
James Watt speaking at a BrewDog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Violent robber punched and kicked vulnerable man in his home – two days after…
9
James Watt speaking at a BrewDog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen mum-of-three feels ‘helpless’ over mould and damp issues in council flat
10
There are plans for new Macduff flats in our latest round-up
Neighbours fighting plans for Macduff eyesore and ‘advanced discussions’ over potential Westhill hotel site

More from Press and Journal

James Watt speaking at a BrewDog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Billy Dodds insists draw was least Caley Thistle deserved following loss to Hamilton Accies
James Watt speaking at a BrewDog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Albion Rovers 3-0 Elgin City: Defeat for Gavin Price's men in Coatbridge
James Watt speaking at a BrewDog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Caley Thistle suffer second successive defeat to Hamilton Accies after going down 2-1 in…
James Watt speaking at a BrewDog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Missing Harvey Christian: Where is Cambridgeshire man last seen near Ben Nevis nearly a…
James Watt speaking at a BrewDog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
James Watt speaking at a BrewDog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Shetland bus stops to host 'share' buckets to help in cost-of-living crisis
James Watt speaking at a BrewDog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Exclusive: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
2
James Watt speaking at a BrewDog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
In pictures: Beachcombers on Kerrera dredge up MASSIVE haul of discarded sea waste
James Watt speaking at a BrewDog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Chris Antoniazzi joins Banks o' Dee on loan from Elgin City
James Watt speaking at a BrewDog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack 'devastated' by death of Hibernian owner and close friend Ron…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented