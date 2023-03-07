Lost in Music to bring 70s hits to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lost in Music to bring 70s hits to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

By Danica Ollerova
lost in music is heading to Aberdeen's P&J Live

Lost in Music – One Night at the Disco will take Aberdeen fans on a musical journey to the 70s.

Music lovers will have a chance to sing along to some of the greatest hits from the 70s, including Hot Stuff, September, Boogie Wonderland and many more. The performers will belt out decade-defining hits by Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic.

The show – which will boast a sensational live band, talented cast and, of course, great vocals – is sure to have the Aberdeen audience dancing in the aisles.

Don’t miss Lost In Music – the funky celebration of all things 70s – in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by P&J Live

Get lost in music with new show heading for Aberdeen

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “The Aberdeen audience can party the night away at P&J Live next year. With some of the best disco tunes of the 70s, we look forward to reviving some of the best hits of all time with a magical night to remember.

“The feel-good show will have everyone up on their feet for a boogie as we celebrate the golden age of music.”

Talented performers will sing hits by Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic. Image: Supplied by P&J Live

Aberdeen music fans are invited to leave their troubles at home and get Lost in Music next year. The popular show will turn P&J Live into a disco wonderland on Saturday April 6 2024. Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday March 10 at pandjlive.com. The venue pre-sale will start 24 hours earlier.

