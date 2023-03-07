Appeal to find missing Aberdeen man Alex Ewing

Police are searching for an Aberdeen man last seen at lunchtime on Monday.

Alex Ewing was last seen in the Northfield area at about 11.50am.

The 64-year-old, who has an Aberdonian accent, has been described as being 5ft 10ins, of medium build, with very short grey hair and a stubble.

Mr Ewing, who wears glasses, was wearing blue jeans and a green parka jacket with a fluffy trim on the hood when he was last seen. He was also carrying a Slazenger holdall bag.

Officers are urging anyone with further information about Mr Ewing’s whereabouts to get in touch with them, quoting incident number PS-20230306-3056.