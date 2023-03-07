Bioenergy plants proposed near Elgin and Buckie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two pre-application notices for bioenergy plants have been lodged with Moray Council.

Acorn Bioenergy has submitted initial plans for anaerobic digestion plants at Longmorn near Elgin and Rathven close to Buckie.

Councillors will be asked to give feedback on the proposals at a meeting next week, before formal planning applications are submitted.

The plants will convert waste feed stock into biogas. That will then be upgraded to biomethane which will be fed on to the national grid.

Bioenergy plant proposals

Both developments include digestion tanks, gas flare, biogas

upgrading and CO2 recovery unit, feed hopper, heat exchanger, chiller and lagoons.

Each plant will have a generating capacity of 100GW a year.

Neither development will be connected to the grid directly. The biomethane will be transported to an off-site hub where it will enter the network.

The Longmorn site extends to 10.2 hectares of farm land, with the A941 Elgin to Craigellachie road to the east and Ben Romach Distillery to the South.

At Buckie the plant is proposed for a six hectare site around 300 meters south of the town.

Major industrial developments

The area is currently farm land to the east of the junction with the A98 and March Road.

As both sites are industrial and larger than two hectares they are considered to be major developments.

Members of the planning and regulatory services committee on Tuesday (14 March) will be able to give their views and highlight any issues they may be aware of.

A third proposal of application notice for an energy storage facility at Berryburn near Dunphil will also go before the committee.

Submitted by Renewable Energy Systems Limited, the notice includes a substation, battery enclosures, power conversion units and transformers.

The 4.4 hectare site lies just over seven miles to the south of Forres.