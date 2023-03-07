Bioenergy plants proposed near Elgin and Buckie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Bioenergy plants proposed near Elgin and Buckie

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
March 7, 2023, 4:12 pm
Councillors will be able to give their views on two bioenergy plants proposed for sites near Elgin and Buckie. Image: DC Thomson

Two pre-application notices for bioenergy plants have been lodged with Moray Council.

Acorn Bioenergy has submitted initial plans for anaerobic digestion plants at Longmorn near Elgin and Rathven close to Buckie.

Councillors will be asked to give feedback on the proposals at a meeting next week, before formal planning applications are submitted.

The plants will convert waste feed stock into biogas. That will then be upgraded to biomethane which will be fed on to the national grid.

Bioenergy plant proposals

Both developments include digestion tanks, gas flare, biogas
upgrading and CO2 recovery unit, feed hopper, heat exchanger, chiller and lagoons.

Each plant will have a  generating capacity of 100GW a year.

Neither development will be connected to the grid directly. The biomethane will be transported to an off-site hub where it will enter the network.

The Longmorn site extends to 10.2 hectares of farm land, with the A941 Elgin to Craigellachie road to the east and Ben Romach Distillery to the South.

At Buckie the plant is proposed for a six hectare site around 300 meters south of the town.

Major industrial developments

The area is currently farm land to the east of the junction with the A98 and March Road.

As both sites are industrial and larger than two hectares they are considered to be major developments.

Members of the planning and regulatory services committee on Tuesday (14 March) will be able to give their views and highlight any issues they may be aware of.

A third proposal of application notice for an energy storage facility at Berryburn near Dunphil will also go before the committee.

Submitted by Renewable Energy Systems Limited, the notice includes a substation, battery enclosures, power conversion units and transformers.

The 4.4 hectare site lies just over seven miles to the south of Forres.

