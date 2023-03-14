Original play to celebrate ‘important and dramatic episode’ of Bennachie history this summer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An original play celebrating the story of the Bennachie Colonists is due to debut in Inverurie this summer.

Set in the 19th century, the play explores the story of the hardy crofters who made a living off the tough terrain of Bennachie.

Filled with tales of drama and struggle, the history of the Bennachie Colonists has been “brought back to life” for Aberdeenshire audiences to enjoy.

Conservation charity Bailies of Bennachie commissioned acclaimed playwright Alan Bissett to write the “important and dramatic episode of local history” to help mark their 50th anniversary celebrations.

Bringing the story to life

Mr Bissett said the story was new to him but was an important one for many in the north-east.

He added: “I have tried to convey the sweep of the Colonists’ lives – their presence on the hill spanned over a hundred years, after all – showing their struggles to maintain their freedom and way of life in the face of rapacious greed from landowners.

“I can’t wait for Aberdeenshire audiences to see the colonists come back to life for an hour and half to tell their fascinating story.”

Named The Hill That Was A Home, it will be performed by Mitchell School of Drama in July.

Rhona Mitchell, from the drama school, which is also celebrating their 40th anniversary this year, said: “This is an ambitious project to take on a part of local history.

“The young cast are enjoying finding ways to bring the story to life and do justice to the lives of the Bennachie Colonists.

“We think local audiences are going to respond really well to this drama.”

The play will be performed in the Garioch Heritage Centre in July this year.