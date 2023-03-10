The Modern Apprenticeship: Sheep farmer crowned Scotland’s Apprentice of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Modern Apprenticeship: Sheep farmer crowned Scotland’s Apprentice of the Year

By Katrina Macarthur
March 10, 2023, 4:03 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 4:28 pm
Julie-Ann is working towards a Level 6 Modern Apprenticeship.
Julie-Ann is working towards a Level 6 Modern Apprenticeship.

Julie-Ann Murray has been named Scotland’s Apprentice of the Year after she proved outstanding in her field while working on a sheep farm in Shetland.

The 21-year-old also won the Modern Apprentice SCQF Level 5 category at the Scottish Apprenticeship awards held this week.

Ms Murray, from North Roe, was desperate to stay on the island and work with animals but faced a lack of opportunities and the expense of going to college on the mainland.

She was offered a role on Pat Johnson’s farm working as an Agricultural Modern Apprentice and now tends to the farm’s 1,000 ewe flock unassisted.

‘The Modern Apprenticeship allows me to do what I love’

Julie-Ann said: “Doing a full-time course would have meant being off the island for long periods, but we live on a croft and I didn’t want to leave everything for my dad to do. I also have my two dogs and a horse to look after.

“A full-time college course meant paying for accommodation and travel which is very expensive, so it didn’t work for me.

“The Modern Apprenticeship allows me to do what I love, gain experience and a qualification, and be more financially independent.”

Julie-Ann attends SRUC Barony Campus in Dumfries for five weeks a year and is progressing to a Level 6 Modern Apprenticeship.

