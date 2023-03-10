The Modern Apprenticeship: Sheep farmer crowned Scotland’s Apprentice of the Year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Julie-Ann Murray has been named Scotland’s Apprentice of the Year after she proved outstanding in her field while working on a sheep farm in Shetland.

The 21-year-old also won the Modern Apprentice SCQF Level 5 category at the Scottish Apprenticeship awards held this week.

Ms Murray, from North Roe, was desperate to stay on the island and work with animals but faced a lack of opportunities and the expense of going to college on the mainland.

She was offered a role on Pat Johnson’s farm working as an Agricultural Modern Apprentice and now tends to the farm’s 1,000 ewe flock unassisted.

‘The Modern Apprenticeship allows me to do what I love’

Julie-Ann said: “Doing a full-time course would have meant being off the island for long periods, but we live on a croft and I didn’t want to leave everything for my dad to do. I also have my two dogs and a horse to look after.

“A full-time college course meant paying for accommodation and travel which is very expensive, so it didn’t work for me.

“The Modern Apprenticeship allows me to do what I love, gain experience and a qualification, and be more financially independent.”

Julie-Ann attends SRUC Barony Campus in Dumfries for five weeks a year and is progressing to a Level 6 Modern Apprenticeship.