REVEALED: Aberdeenshire Council to install new electric charging points at 15 locations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

REVEALED: Aberdeenshire Council to install new electric charging points at 15 locations

It is hoped the new stations will help fill in gaps in the region's electric vehicle charging network.

By Cameron Roy
Aberdeenshire Council will be installing electric charging points at 15 locations. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire Council will be installing electric charging points at 15 locations. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson.

Aberdeenshire Council has announced plans to build 15 new electric charging points in the coming financial year.

They say it is part of its project to expand the infrastructure in the region.

This “prioritised programme” is being developed with a focus on filling existing gaps in the network, particularly for small to medium villages and towns.

Older charging stations will also be replaced to increase the availability of dual-charge units.

It has been funded by Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire transport partnership body Nestrans and a Scottish Government grant.

Where will the new Aberdeenshire charge points go?

The charge points will be placed at 15 spots across Aberdeenshire. They are:

  • Inverbervie: Market Square
  • Balmedie: Library
  • Peterhead: Threadneedle Street car park
  • Peterhead: Buchan House in Peterhead
  • Banchory: Bellfield Car Park (rapid)
  • Westhill: Westhill Swimming Pool
  • Westhill: Westhill Academy
  • Huntly: Linden Centre in Huntly
  • Banff: Deveron Sports Centre
  • Mintlaw: Aden Country Park
  • Stonehaven: Viewmount
  • Kemnay: Kemnay Academy
  • Laurencekirk: Mearns Academy
  • Ellon: Ellon Community Campus
  • Portlethen: Portlethen Hillside School (installed and coming on-line shortly)
The charging points will be built in the 2023/24 financial year. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson.

However, the council has said there could be more charging points announced later.

As well as expanding the number of chargers available, it will “continue to identify locations” where more rapid chargers can be installed.

The council currently has three types of charging points with varying amounts of speeds. They are:

  • Standard chargers: 7kW AC
  • Fast chargers: 22kW AC
  • Rapid chargers: 50kW DC/43kW AC,

From next month the cost of charge will increase from the current 24p per kW hour to 47p per kW hour.

Electric vehicle charging point
Electric vehicle charging points have been a priority for the Scottish Government. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA.

Will the charging points meet Aberdeenshire’s shortfall?

It is hoped the additional chargers will help meet the Aberdeenshire shortfall.

In 2o21, two transport reporters for The Press and Journal found Aberdeenshire was “miles behind” the Highlands during a drive to Cop 26 in Glasgow.

As well as being far apart they found that the charging points were repeatedly broken.

In October, it was revealed a charge point in Ellon had not been switched on despite being installed seven months previously. 

An electric vehicle charging point sign
There has been a lack of electric vehicle charging points in Aberdeenshire. Image: Shutterstock.

In the past three years, £30 million has been handed out to local authorities by the Scottish Government for installing EV charging points.

But less than £1.4m of it has been given to Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The Scottish Government has previously said it will phase out the need for new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 in a bid to meet its climate change targets.

Chargers a ‘positive step’ for Aberdeenshire

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett, believes the announcement is a “positive step” towards making electric vehicles as convenient as traditionally powered vehicles.

He said: “Taxpayers in the north-east have seen very little value for money when it comes to ChargePlace Scotland’s progress but I am pleased several areas in my constituency will finally receive these much-needed and overdue charging facilities.

Alexander Burnett has been the MSP for Aberdeenshire West since 2016. Image: Alexander Burnett.

“It’s vital this progress to expand our charging network is ramped up by the Scottish Government if we are going to meet our goals on protecting our climate and improving air quality.

“Many people living in rural areas in my constituency are still not confident enough to buy an electric vehicle due to the lack of charging points while the ones that are in place are often broken.”

To find out where all the electric vehicle charging points are, visit the ChargePlace Scotland website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Deaf Havana - brothers Matty and James Veck-Gilodi played Aberdeen's Lemon Tree. Deaf Havana playing live at the Lemon Tree. Aberdeen. All images: Madz Lenthall
Review: Big noise from band of brothers as Deaf Havana rock the Lemon Tree
Stunning images of the Northern Lights were captured in Orkney last night. Image: Kath Page.
Northern Lights transform the skies above the Highlands and Islands and Grampian
CR0000000 Coronavirus lockdown A quiet Friday afternoon in Aberdeen. Carmelite Street. Pic by Chris Sumner Taken...............23/4/2020
Teenager repeatedly punched boy, 15, as he lay injured on Aberdeen street
Food shortages have increased the price of canned goods. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Foodbanks and users being 'priced out' of affordable options amidst fresh food shortages
Dyce Academy
Investigation launched into assault near Aberdeen school
Paws for Plastic
Paws on Plastic: Aberdeenshire teacher recognised for mobilising dog owners in tackling coastal pollution
Shetland was featured in the opening scenes of the Wild Isles documentary. Image: Keith Broomfield.
BBC called out after omitting Shetland from Wild Isles logo - despite filming taking…
Lucy Machray is raising money for two charities who have supported her family. Image: Archway
Aberdeenshire teen asks for 16th birthday 10,000ft plunge to raise money for two charities…
Alison Brown died of cancer a few weeks before the fundraiser took place. Image: Caroline Denning.
Aberdeenshire community to come together to remember 'inspiring' cancer campaigner
Aberdeenshire Council's director of education Laurence Findlay. Image: Darrell Benns
Aberdeenshire secondary teaching shortage 'close to crisis point'

Most Read

1
Dyce Academy
Investigation launched into assault near Aberdeen school
2
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
3
Sherry Bruce's family have described her as a "kind and caring" mother and grandmother.
Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade leader stabbed nine times in her living room
4
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Shafeer Rishad was more than three times the drink drive limit when he ploughed into a stationary police car. Picture shows; Police car following A9 crash and drink-driver Shafeer Rishad. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Drink-driving trainee doctor ploughed into police car at scene of A9 crash
6
Meraki bar and restaurant will take up residence at the Mains of Scotstown in Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
7
Manager at Rituals, Holly Anderson convinced the high-end retailer to open an Inverness store. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Rituals opens Inverness store after manager convinced retail bosses to open in Highlands
8
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
9
The event was launched at Aberdeen's Duthie Park today. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Sounds of pipes and drums heard in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park ahead of European Pipe…
10
Stuart McColm at the construction site of the Cabot Highlands second course.
New Castle Stuart golf course will be playable by next year

More from Press and Journal

Ness of Brodgar
Orkney councillors to decide how cash should be divided up between local archaeology projects
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looks for shift in mentality in relegation fight
Caley Thistle loanee Jay Henderson. Image: SNS
Jay Henderson relishing high stakes matches during Caley Thistle's run-in
Aberdeen Cyrenians foodbank has been struggling to keep up with demand (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Jennifer McAughtrie: Open your eyes to the fight for survival happening on your doorstep
Everyone needs a scam-aware handyman (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Stay on the lookout for scammers on all sides
Pictured are from left, Alastair Macphie, chairman of Macphie, Kirsten Buck, chief impact officer at People & Transformational HR, Jessica Murphy, senior account manager at Muckle Media and Natalia McQueen, Coutts Bank. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
The Giant B comes to Marischal Square to highlight ethical businesses in the north-east
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy charges forward. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy insists next two games are pivotal in club's pursuit of…
Shelley Murray is still waiting for an insulin pump. Image: Shelley Murray/ Diabetes UK
Highlander with Type 1 diabetes warns of 'postcode lottery' for access to life-changing insulin…
Culter's Danail Dimov celebrates his opener against Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter look to move seven points clear at the summit
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 26.10.2022 URN: CR0039066 Updated photos of senior Highland Councillors/committee chairs, plus some new locators of the Highland Council Chamber and Exterior. Picture:Ian Brown Ward: 16 Inverness Millburn Party: Scottish National Party Pictures by JASON HEDGES
It's an 'aye' all round: Inverness councillors approve all 11 bids for community funding

Editor's Picks

Most Commented