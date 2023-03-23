Barry Wilson says victory over Partick Thistle can put fresh spark into Caley Thistle’s play-off charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Wilson says victory over Partick Thistle can put fresh spark into Caley Thistle’s play-off charge

Inverness go into the match seventh in the Championship, nine points adrift of their opponents who occupy the final play-off spot at present.

By Andy Skinner
Barry Wilson.
Barry Wilson.

Barry Wilson knows Caley Thistle’s hopes of a late promotion play-off charge rest heavily on a result against Partick Thistle on Friday night.



Caley Jags also have a game in hand on the Glasgow side, meaning a win could spark new life into their promotion bid.

With eight matches remaining however, Wilson knows time is of the essence for Billy Dodds’ men.

Wilson said: “We know it’s a huge game. They are fourth in the league at the minute, so it’s a chance to claw some points back on them.

Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.

“It would still give us a game in hand on them, so we know it’s massive.

“We have got eight very big league games, and one massive cup game coming up.

“We need to start winning, and we feel it has to start on Friday night.

“Defeat would leave us 12 points behind them.

“If we can win, it would be down to six with a game in hand.

“We know it’s going to be very hard, but we are capable of putting these runs together – we have proven it in the past.

“Now would be a good time to start.”

Caley Jags aiming to put Spiders disappointment behind them

Inverness’ hopes of clawing back ground on the teams above them were dealt a setback last weekend, when they relinquished a first-half lead to lose 2-1 to leaders Queen’s Park.

Wilson is confident his players are in a strong frame of mind for the visit of Thistle.

He added: “We got them in on Monday, just to give them a little recovery session after Saturday.

“We spoke to a few players individually after the result on Saturday.

“We were then off on Tuesday, with the game being on Friday, which gave us our three-day run in to the game.

“It’s important they realise the importance of the game. Apart from anything else, Friday night under the lights on the television, we know how much the game means.

“At the same time, we can’t put too much pressure on them either.”

Inverness intent on finishing with a flourish

Wilson is hopeful a victory over Kris Doolan’s men could spark a run of momentum, as Inverness aim to keep their fight alive.

He added: “Finishing strongly is something we have been renowned for throughout the years.

Partick Thistle are unbeaten under new boss Kris Doolan. Image: SNS

“We need to try and do it again, and use the experienced ones we have got.

“First and foremost we are just looking to Friday night. We need to get three points to get within touch of them.

“We know it’s going to be difficult. Partick are a solid side, who have not been beaten under their new manager.

“It’s a chance for us to gain some ground again.”

