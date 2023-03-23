Barry Wilson says victory over Partick Thistle can put fresh spark into Caley Thistle’s play-off charge

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barry Wilson knows Caley Thistle’s hopes of a late promotion play-off charge rest heavily on a result against Partick Thistle on Friday night.

Inverness go into the match seventh in the Championship, nine points adrift of their opponents who occupy the final play-off spot at present.

Caley Jags also have a game in hand on the Glasgow side, meaning a win could spark new life into their promotion bid.

With eight matches remaining however, Wilson knows time is of the essence for Billy Dodds’ men.

Wilson said: “We know it’s a huge game. They are fourth in the league at the minute, so it’s a chance to claw some points back on them.

“It would still give us a game in hand on them, so we know it’s massive.

“We have got eight very big league games, and one massive cup game coming up.

“We need to start winning, and we feel it has to start on Friday night.

“Defeat would leave us 12 points behind them.

“If we can win, it would be down to six with a game in hand.

“We know it’s going to be very hard, but we are capable of putting these runs together – we have proven it in the past.

“Now would be a good time to start.”

Caley Jags aiming to put Spiders disappointment behind them

Inverness’ hopes of clawing back ground on the teams above them were dealt a setback last weekend, when they relinquished a first-half lead to lose 2-1 to leaders Queen’s Park.

Wilson is confident his players are in a strong frame of mind for the visit of Thistle.

He added: “We got them in on Monday, just to give them a little recovery session after Saturday.

“We spoke to a few players individually after the result on Saturday.

“We were then off on Tuesday, with the game being on Friday, which gave us our three-day run in to the game.

“It’s important they realise the importance of the game. Apart from anything else, Friday night under the lights on the television, we know how much the game means.

“At the same time, we can’t put too much pressure on them either.”

Inverness intent on finishing with a flourish

Wilson is hopeful a victory over Kris Doolan’s men could spark a run of momentum, as Inverness aim to keep their fight alive.

He added: “Finishing strongly is something we have been renowned for throughout the years.

“We need to try and do it again, and use the experienced ones we have got.

“First and foremost we are just looking to Friday night. We need to get three points to get within touch of them.

“We know it’s going to be difficult. Partick are a solid side, who have not been beaten under their new manager.

“It’s a chance for us to gain some ground again.”