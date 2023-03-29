New coastline maps share Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s ‘fascinating’ past and help preserve their future

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four striking maps showing-off the best spots and stories from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s coastlines are also helping ensure their future.

The newly created maps from East Grampian Coastal Partnership (EGCP) cover coastlines in Aberdeen, Mearns, Buchan and Formartine.

Designed by Foyer Graphics, the visually “attractive” maps detail key walks, local history and help share resident’s memories.

While the pdfs are available online, they can also be bought from EGCP’s website.

The money raised will help fund projects preserving north-east coastlines.

This builds on the fantastic work of those devoting their time to cleaning polluted shores – which was highlighted in The Press and Journal’s award-winning campaign.

Encouraging interest in north-east coastlines

The “brains” behind the creations, EGCP director, John Watson, has led the project with help from ECGP project manager, Ian Hay.

Mr Hay said the idea of the maps is to help interest and educate north-east residents and visitors.

“We’ve done a lot of work over the years trying to interest people and educate people on the coast,” he said.

“We’ve done a lot to let people know about what’s actually here and this is another good way for us to do it. Plus they’re really attractive and really interesting maps.”

The 48-year-old said it was getting harder to get funding for “successful existing projects” and hopes money from sales will help improve coastlines.

Mr Hay added: “So things like our Turning The Plastic Tide project which has removed over 60 tonnes of rubbish so far.

“We need to try and work out ways of helping the coastline by being a bit more imaginative about it. Hence with these maps.”

Discussions with groups such as Torry Heritage Group have also helped to gather featured information and the maps are sponsored by Offshore Energy UK and Serica Energy.

Where can you get these maps?

Amazed by some of the “fascinating” stories and facts gathered, Mr Hay said some even go back thousands of years.

Some of these include the first Aberdeenshire house powered by wind turbine in the 1880s, tales of slavery of “Indian Peter” from Alford and defences on Aberdeen beach.

Mr Hay said they are hoping to gather more memories.

Whether that is of gunning stations on Aberdeen Beach, memorable whale sightings or people who took part in beach cleans.

These would in turn lead to more maps in other areas with different themes.

“It’s gathering the stories while they’re still here,” Mr Hay said.

“There’s other ones we’d like to know more about. There are stories that we know but we can’t verify.

“Any stories and historical little facts people may pass on that others find interesting, that would be fantastic.”

As well as memories, EGCP is looking for retailers who are interested in selling the maps.

Those looking to share stories or are interested in selling or buying the maps can email discovermaps@egcp.org.uk