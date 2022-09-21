The Press And Journal named daily newspaper of the year at 43rd Scottish Press Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Press And Journal named daily newspaper of the year at 43rd Scottish Press Awards

By Ellie Milne
September 21, 2022, 10:42 pm Updated: September 22, 2022, 10:32 am
The Press and Journal's Wullie Marr, Joe Cawthorn, Rosemary Lowne, Lauren Taylor, Joe Churcher, Shona Gossip, Alex Watson, Lauren Robertson, Craig Munro, Frank O'Donnell and Philippa Gerrard.
The stories and journalists from The Press and Journal have been recognised at a national awards ceremony as some of the best in Scotland.

A number of our entries were featured on the shortlist for the prestigious 43rd Scottish Press Awards when it was revealed earlier this year.

The winners were announced during a ceremony in Glasgow on Wednesday night – with the P&J among the best talent from the sector celebrated.

The P&J scooped one of the top prizes of the night by being named daily newspaper of the year, with editor-in-chief Frank O’Donnell taking to the stage to receive the award.

He said: “The rest of Scotland now knows what P&J readers have known for generations – this is our country’s very best newspaper.

“But this award is in particular a timely recognition of the way we have built on centuries of experience over the last 18 months to create a news product that delivers everything modern readers want.

“As a team, we have decisively shown that there does not have to be a choice between producing top-quality online news and the sort of daily print product our communities have come to know and love.”

What did The Press and Journal win?

Neil Drysdale has been named one of the best in the country for his feature writing in the local and weekly category.

His award-winning work looks back on a shocking murder in Aberdeen from 60 years ago and the story of a young girl who fled the Nazis in Austria and ended up in the north-east.

The local weekly reporter award was won by Sean O’Neil from the Impact team for his in-depth investigative work, including Missing from The Broch – the P&J’s documentary exploring the disappearance of Shaun Ritchie.

Runner up in the category was fellow Impact journalist Dale Haslam who explored the untold stories of Trump at Menie in a series of five articles as part of his entry.

The P&J’s Environment and Transport team led by Kieran Beattie and Philippa Gerrard scooped the award for campaign of the year for Beach Clean Champions.

Catherine Deveney won the title of columnist of the year for her opinion pieces in the P&J, with her entries exploring topics such as the gender pay gap and harassment of schoolgirls.

DC Thomson’s podcast The Stooshie, featuring reporters from the P&J and The Courier, was named Podcast of the Year for its weekly insights and analysis on everything to do with Scottish politics.

Obituaries writer Lindsay Bruce was announced as runner up in the specialist reporter of the year category for her sensitive and heartfelt work, including her interview with the mother of Banchory graduate Darren Forest who died just six days after his cancer diagnosis.

DC Thomson winners

Our colleagues from other DC Thomson titles also picked up prizes at the ceremony on Wednesday night.

The Courier scooped the award for news website of the year.

Marion Scott from The Sunday Post received the Nicola Barry Award, sponsored by Women in Journalism, which goes to a female journalist deserving of recognition.

She was also awarded reporter of the year for her work on the paper.

The Sunday Post received the prize for Sunday newspaper of the year.

It was also named runner-up in three categories – front page of the year, journalism team of the year for its COP26 coverage and campaign of the year for Shaming.

The Shaming campaign explored the deaths of two young women killed by men and failed by police and prosecutors, with the aim of securing better protection for women at risk of male violence.

