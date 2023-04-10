Dragons to entertain north-east crowds at events this summer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Life-like dragon puppets will delight the crowds at two events in the north-east this summer.

Northern Freights – a horror, fantasy and immersive events company – has acquired the realistic, detailed puppets which will be operated by “dragon trainer” Laura Ripley.

Audiences have been promised that they will be “spellbound” as they watch the magnificent creatures come to life at fantasy events lined up for the school holidays.

The dragon puppets will be performing at Aden Fantasy Festival on July 9 at Aden Country Park in Mintlaw.

As well as the dragons, the festival will have live music, sword fighting, a magic school and food on offer.

Miss Ripley, of Northern Frights, said: “We are beyond excited to showcase our dragon puppets at our upcoming fantasy events.

“They are sure to add an element of wonder and excitement that fans of fantasy and mythology won’t want to miss.”

On August 13, the dragons will be back performing, this time at Fantasy Con Scotland, which will take place at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen.

The fully interactive convention will allow people to participate in live action roleplaying games and cosplay contests, while also getting the opportunity to take part in various exhibits.