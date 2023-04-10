Man charged following £7,000 drugs seizure at four properties on Shetland

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged after police recovered drugs and £12,000 cash from four Shetland properties.

The drugs, with a street value of £7,000, included cocaine and heroin along with a number of tablets.

Police raided four properties in Lerwick on Saturday, April 8.

Officers also seized cash worth £12,000 during the searches.

A 60-year-old man was charged and will appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson said: “We do not tolerate the supply of drugs and neither should the people of Shetland.

“We are committed to making Shetland a hostile place for anyone intent on bringing harm to our island community.

“Activity such as this is driven by intelligence supplied by local people and I would anyone with concerns or information relation to the misuse of drugs is urged to contact Lerwick Police Station by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”