Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Revealed: Chanel stopped perfume being sold on Union Street due to surroundings The revelation from Michies has underlined the Granite Mile's sad fall from grace. By Ben Hendry April 12 2023, 5.00pm Share Revealed: Chanel stopped perfume being sold on Union Street due to surroundings Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5606689/chanel-union-street/ Copy Link 1 comment You won't find any bottles of Chanel perfume at the top end of Union Street. Image: Ben Hendry/Roddie Reid [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation