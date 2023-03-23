New group formed to save Union Street with worldwide hunt to fill empty shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New group formed to save Union Street with worldwide hunt to fill empty shops

Business chief Bob Keiller is to head up the new community-led organisation intended to breathe new life into Aberdeen's Granite Mile. Image: Our Union Street
Business chief Bob Keiller is to head up the new community-led organisation intended to breathe new life into Aberdeen's Granite Mile. Image: Our Union Street
By Rebecca Buchan

A nationwide hunt for new businesses to takeover Union Street’s 47 empty shops is to be launched as part of a major operation aimed at bringing the Granite Mile back to life.

For years shutters have been coming down across the city’s main thoroughfare and buildings have fallen into disrepair.

In a desperate bid to turn it around former FTSE 100 chief executive, Bob Keiller has been drafted in to lead Our Union Street – a new community-led initiative created to re-energise the city.

The idea emerged at an emergency summit organised by Aberdeen Inspired in November last year.

Around 170 people attended an emergency summit on the future of Union Street in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Around 170 people attended an emergency summit on the future of Union Street in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Its purpose was to come up with solutions to help overturn the fortunes of the dilapidated street.

Mr Keiller told The Press and Journal that it would be a “massive challenge” to reverse what amounts to years of decline.

But said he believed it was possible if the city and an army of volunteers came together and “rolled their sleeves up” to make it happen.

Public encouraged to roll sleeves up, grab a bucket of soapy water and help clean up Union Street

As well as using a team of experts in marketing to pitch Union Street to businesses around the world, Mr Keiller hopes to build a community which can deliver “a thousand small steps for the city centre that, collectively, can make a big difference for Aberdeen”.

He said: “People have been vocal in saying how much they care about the demise of Union Street, but clearly, just being vocal about it isn’t enough to change it.

“So now we’ve got an opportunity to do things, and people can either keep being vocal and do nothing. Or they can get their sleeves up and grab a bucket of soapy water and a wire brush, and come and help.”

Dilapidated buildings could be brought back to life by hard working members of the public who are keen to see Union Street, returned to its former glory. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

While it would be possible to hire contractors to deep clean the buildings Mr Keiller said he does not believe that would be the best use of money where people who care could give up hard graft for free.

He said: “The State of Union Street could be improved. But if you were to hire lots and lots of professional contractors to do that, whatever money you had would be would be sucked up like that.

“If we can engage people to volunteer their time, and if we can get properly organised, then we can go bit by bit and begin to paint the peeling paintwork, remove the graffiti, clean up the pavement, remove the chewing gum.

“Bit by bit, by bit, until eventually, you think actually, you know what, there’s a difference being made here.”

‘Not realistic’ for council to prioritise cleaning Union Street over saving vital services

Mr Keiller said it was not realistic to expect Aberdeen City Council to prioritise the cleaning of Union Street over other vital services.

And if we didn’t want to continue to see further decline the time was now for the public to take ownership of their city centre.

“The reason that we can’t rely on somebody else to do all this is that, quite frankly, there’s not enough money in the system,” he said.

“The council’s got huge challenges in terms of how they use the funds that they’ve got and are under huge pressures from every angle.

“And for one minute, I would not pretend that health and social care and education are not higher priorities than making Union Street look better.

Bob Keiller reflects on the limited capacity Aberdeen City Council has to rejuvenate Union Street. He’s keen to lead the fight to turn the Granite Mile’s fortunes round. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“So it’s not reasonable to think that the council’s got all this money floating about that they could spend on this.

“Who else is therefore going to do anything about it? The landlords perhaps, but that hasn’t happened. The shopkeepers perhaps, but that hasn’t happened. So maybe somebody else needs to lead by example.”

The organisation is being established as a collaboration between Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Aberdeen Inspired, Aberdeen City Council and Opportunity North East, with additional support from Shell, which recently relocated to the street.

They will look to raise capital and provide the governance for the not-for-profit organisation, which is in the early stages of being set-up.

The partners said they wanted a “unifying and collaborative figure” to lead the effort and approached Mr Keiller, who has agreed to provide his services for free.

A new website – ourunionstreet.com – has been created to allow residents and businesses to get in touch to share their thoughts on how they believe the city centre could be improved.

As well as its army of volunteers, Our Union Street will take a proactive approach to filling the 47 empty shops on Union Street, and will shortly be launching a “nationwide hunt” for new businesses.

The goal is to approach businesses currently operating in other cities that they believe would be a good fit for Aberdeen.

Expert team would tell Union Street’s story nationwide

Its expert team would then go and pitch the Granite City as somewhere they could benefit from expanding into.

“The economy here, actually, when you look at is not in an awfully bad state compared to other parts of the country and there’s lots of great things happening.

“The energy transition zone, all the A listed buildings in the middle of Aberdeen are now getting close to full and there are more people working back in the city centre.

“So all of these factors lead you to the conclusion that people like Six by Nico have got it right with their restaurant on Union Street and they’re planning on opening another outlet.”

But success stories like this are what Mr Keiller believes needs to be shared more widely to sell the city’s best attributes to the rest of the country.

He added: “Getting out there and marketing the place through the right channels consistently and persistently is key so all it takes is the right person to say, yeah, we’re interested.

“So far, we think that our priorities should be focussed on filling the empty retail units – supported by the council’s £500,000 investment in its empty shops plan – and, in the meantime, making the empty units look less abandoned and unloved.”

For more information on how you can get involved visit www.ourunionstreet.com.

The future of Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Dyce Academy
Investigation launched into assault near Aberdeen school
2
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
3
Sherry Bruce's family have described her as a "kind and caring" mother and grandmother.
Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade leader stabbed nine times in her living room
4
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Shafeer Rishad was more than three times the drink drive limit when he ploughed into a stationary police car. Picture shows; Police car following A9 crash and drink-driver Shafeer Rishad. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Drink-driving trainee doctor ploughed into police car at scene of A9 crash
6
Meraki bar and restaurant will take up residence at the Mains of Scotstown in Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
7
Manager at Rituals, Holly Anderson convinced the high-end retailer to open an Inverness store. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Rituals opens Inverness store after manager convinced retail bosses to open in Highlands
8
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
9
The event was launched at Aberdeen's Duthie Park today. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Sounds of pipes and drums heard in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park ahead of European Pipe…
10
Stuart McColm at the construction site of the Cabot Highlands second course.
New Castle Stuart golf course will be playable by next year

More from Press and Journal

Deaf Havana - brothers Matty and James Veck-Gilodi played Aberdeen's Lemon Tree. Deaf Havana playing live at the Lemon Tree. Aberdeen. All images: Madz Lenthall
Review: Big noise from band of brothers as Deaf Havana rock the Lemon Tree
Stunning images of the Northern Lights were captured in Orkney last night. Image: Kath Page.
Northern Lights transform the skies above the Highlands and Islands and Grampian
Ness of Brodgar
Orkney councillors to decide how cash should be divided up between local archaeology projects
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looks for shift in mentality in relegation fight
Caley Thistle loanee Jay Henderson. Image: SNS
Jay Henderson relishing high stakes matches during Caley Thistle's run-in
Aberdeen Cyrenians foodbank has been struggling to keep up with demand (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Jennifer McAughtrie: Open your eyes to the fight for survival happening on your doorstep
Everyone needs a scam-aware handyman (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Stay on the lookout for scammers on all sides
Pictured are from left, Alastair Macphie, chairman of Macphie, Kirsten Buck, chief impact officer at People & Transformational HR, Jessica Murphy, senior account manager at Muckle Media and Natalia McQueen, Coutts Bank. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
The Giant B comes to Marischal Square to highlight ethical businesses in the north-east
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy charges forward. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy insists next two games are pivotal in club's pursuit of…
Shelley Murray is still waiting for an insulin pump. Image: Shelley Murray/ Diabetes UK
Highlander with Type 1 diabetes warns of 'postcode lottery' for access to life-changing insulin…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented