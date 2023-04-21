Wildfires near Glenuig put out after two days as SFRS warning extended into the weekend

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wildfires which have left an area of hillside scorched near the village of Glenuig in Lochaber have been extinguished after two days.

Scottish Fire and Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire out in the open south of Glenuig at 1pm on Wednesday.

Deploying four appliances, crews battled for hours to bring the fires under control and after two days managed to dampen down the flames.

Crews left the scene at 4pm on Friday, April 21, but the wildfires left large areas of land along the hillside at Loch Moidart scorched.

The Glenuig Inn posted to its social media pictures showing the blackened hillside close to the Glenuig Community Shop and history hut.

It is understood the fire has not destroyed any properties.

However, some residents within the area still have no internet service.

Morning. Presume most of you are aware of the devastating fires we had for the last 2 days and onwards. This picture… Posted by Glenuig Inn on Thursday, 20 April 2023

Extreme wildfire warnings extended into the weekend.

It comes after warnings were issued by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service that there was a “very high-risk” of wildfire in northern Scotland due to dry weather and large patches of dead grass and vegetation.

SFRS have extended their warning for wildfires across the Northern and Western Isles as well as northern Highlands into the weekend.

The threat of wildfires has been deemed “extreme” on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend.