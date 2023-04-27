‘It stinks’: Peterhead records worst sewage dump across Scotland’s prize-winning beaches

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead Lido recorded the worst sewage dump across prize-winning beaches in Scotland, according to new figures raised with the first minister.

Sewage was dumped onto these sites at least 411 times last year, analysis obtained by Lib Dems shows.

The figures suggest the worst incident at a Scottish Beach Awards prize-winner was in the vicinity of Peterhead Lido.

Sewage at the site was discharged for 483 hours last year, totalling 337 separate sewage dumps onto the beach, the figures show. There were also spills at Nairn, Fraserburgh and St Andrews.

It’s claimed the figures substantially underestimate the number of sewage dumping incidents. While there are 3,614 overflows in Scotland’s 31,000-mile sewer network, only 144 (4%) are currently monitored, Lib Dems said.

‘This absolutely stinks’

Alex Cole-Hamilton, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, raised concerns with Humza Yousaf during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

Speaking at Holyrood, he said: “New Liberal Democrat research that we are publishing today reveals over 400 sewage dumps in the vicinity of some of Scotland’s best beaches last year.

“From Peterhead to St Andrews, these award-winning beaches should be protected and pristine. They draw tourists, families and wild swimmers.

“Like so many things on the first minister’s desk right now, this absolutely stinks.”

He called on Mr Yousaf to instruct all sewage discharges be monitored, saying that help was needed so that publicly owned Scottish Water could “get a handle on this”.

Mr Yousaf said he would step in.

“Our beaches are world-class tourist destinations, so I don’t want to see a single sewage dump where it is absolutely unnecessary, so I will take up the issue personally with Scottish Water,” he said.

“I will raise it personally myself with Scottish Water and come back to the member in due course.”

There were 40 sewage spills in Nairn last year over more than 149 hours.

And in Fraserburgh, sewage was discharged for 483 hours last year, totalling 337 separate sewage dumps onto the beach.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: “We remain firmly on track to deliver on our commitment set out in the Improving Urban Waters Routemap to install 1000 new monitors and have three intelligent waste water network programmes in place by the end of 2024.

“We are working with the wider water sector and other interested parties to ensure the wellbeing of Scotland’s water environment remains a national asset and resource which we can all be proud of.

“Our programme of investment and improvement builds on progress made over many years to further enhance the quality of Scotland’s water environment, which remains high – 87% of the country’s water environment is in good or better condition.”