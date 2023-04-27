‘It stinks’: Peterhead records worst sewage dump across Scotland’s prize-winning beaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It stinks’: Peterhead records worst sewage dump across Scotland’s prize-winning beaches

There were also spills in Nairn, Fraserburgh and St Andrews.

By Adele Merson
Peterhead Lido caravan park.
Peterhead Lido. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Peterhead Lido recorded the worst sewage dump across prize-winning beaches in Scotland, according to new figures raised with the first minister.

Sewage was dumped onto these sites at least 411 times last year, analysis obtained by Lib Dems shows.

The figures suggest the worst incident at a Scottish Beach Awards prize-winner was in the vicinity of Peterhead Lido.

Sewage at the site was discharged for 483 hours last year, totalling 337 separate sewage dumps onto the beach, the figures show. There were also spills at Nairn, Fraserburgh and St Andrews.

It’s claimed the figures substantially underestimate the number of sewage dumping incidents. While there are 3,614 overflows in Scotland’s 31,000-mile sewer network, only 144 (4%) are currently monitored, Lib Dems said.

‘This absolutely stinks’

Alex Cole-Hamilton, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, raised concerns with Humza Yousaf during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

Speaking at Holyrood, he said: “New Liberal Democrat research that we are publishing today reveals over 400 sewage dumps in the vicinity of some of Scotland’s best beaches last year.

“From Peterhead to St Andrews, these award-winning beaches should be protected and pristine. They draw tourists, families and wild swimmers.

“Like so many things on the first minister’s desk right now, this absolutely stinks.”

He called on Mr Yousaf to instruct all sewage discharges be monitored, saying that help was needed so that publicly owned Scottish Water could “get a handle on this”.

First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

Mr Yousaf said he would step in.

“Our beaches are world-class tourist destinations, so I don’t want to see a single sewage dump where it is absolutely unnecessary, so I will take up the issue personally with Scottish Water,” he said.

“I will raise it personally myself with Scottish Water and come back to the member in due course.”

There were 40 sewage spills in Nairn last year over more than 149 hours.

And in Fraserburgh, sewage was discharged for 483 hours last year, totalling 337 separate sewage dumps onto the beach.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: “We remain firmly on track to deliver on our commitment set out in the Improving Urban Waters Routemap to install 1000 new monitors and have three intelligent waste water network programmes in place by the end of 2024.

“We are working with the wider water sector and other interested parties to ensure the wellbeing of Scotland’s water environment remains a national asset and resource which we can all be proud of.

“Our programme of investment and improvement builds on progress made over many years to further enhance the quality of Scotland’s water environment, which remains high – 87% of the country’s water environment is in good or better condition.”

