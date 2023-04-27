Parking fines throughout Argyll and Bute increase to £100

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Parking fines throughout Argyll and Bute increase to £100

Argyll and Bute Council took the decision today, which will be implemented with immediate effect.

By Rita Campbell
Parking fines in Argyll towns, including Oban, will increase to £100. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Parking fines in Argyll towns, including Oban, will increase to £100. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Parking ticket fines in Argyll towns including Oban will increase to £100 with immediate effect.

Argyll and Bute Council took the decision today, following new guidelines from the Scottish Government.

Ganavan car park in Oban is also operated by the council.

Until now, the fine for failing to display a ticket or parking illegally was £60. This was reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

This new fine of £100 will be reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

The fee will increase to £150 if the motorist does not pay after 15 days and the council has to serve a charge certificate.

Kirsty Flanagan, executive director responsible for roads infrastructure, said the previous penalty was in place for 22 years.

Government consultation said majority in favour of fine increase

She told councillors that results of a consultation by Transport Scotland showed the majority of responders were in favour of an increase.

Scottish Ministers have agreed to increase fees to £80, reduced to £40 if paid within 14 days. Or £100, reduced to £50, dependent on what each council considers appropriate.

Ms Flanagan said: “The view from officers is that we should increase the fine to the higher charge.”

Despite concern from some councillors, the recommendation was unanimously agreed.

Andrew Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Argyll and Bute Council’s Lochavullin car park, Oban.

Councillor Tommy Macpherson said: “The point I wish to focus on here is the potential impact on communities, small retail outlets and our local local economies. There is a danger we are being heavy handed.

“There are people who will illegally park, they will take that chance. If we have that scaremongering higher amount of £100 it could have an effect on towns from Oban to Fort William, Luss to Balloch.

“In this period post-covid we should have consideration for small businesses, which are under financial pressure.”

And Councillor Luna Martin pointed out: “If the fine is £60 at the moment, it does seem like a substantial increase.

Councillor Luna Martin in Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“The medical practice in Oban has very limited spaces. Quite often you see cars parked where they shouldn’t be. But there is not much alternative.”

But the policy lead for roads and transport had a clear message. Councillor Andrew Kain said: “If people are illegally parking, it’s a choice they make. They can pay the smaller amount within 14 days.”

And Councillor Daniel Hampsey added: “Those who have an issue with it don’t have to pay £100 or £50. If it’s pay and display, you pay and display.”

No free car parks left in Oban

In Oban, there are no longer any free car parks. Longsdale and Lochavullin went from free to pay and display in recent years. At the same time Ganavan beach car park went from seasonal to paid for all year round.

The town brings in the most revenue from parking fees in the whole of Argyll and Bute.

However recently community councillors said the parking situation was “appalling” because wardens were being sent miles out of town to cover other areas.

