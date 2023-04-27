Parking fines throughout Argyll and Bute increase to £100

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parking ticket fines in Argyll towns including Oban will increase to £100 with immediate effect.

Argyll and Bute Council took the decision today, following new guidelines from the Scottish Government.

Until now, the fine for failing to display a ticket or parking illegally was £60. This was reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

This new fine of £100 will be reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

The fee will increase to £150 if the motorist does not pay after 15 days and the council has to serve a charge certificate.

Kirsty Flanagan, executive director responsible for roads infrastructure, said the previous penalty was in place for 22 years.

Government consultation said majority in favour of fine increase

She told councillors that results of a consultation by Transport Scotland showed the majority of responders were in favour of an increase.

Scottish Ministers have agreed to increase fees to £80, reduced to £40 if paid within 14 days. Or £100, reduced to £50, dependent on what each council considers appropriate.

Ms Flanagan said: “The view from officers is that we should increase the fine to the higher charge.”

Despite concern from some councillors, the recommendation was unanimously agreed.

Councillor Tommy Macpherson said: “The point I wish to focus on here is the potential impact on communities, small retail outlets and our local local economies. There is a danger we are being heavy handed.

“There are people who will illegally park, they will take that chance. If we have that scaremongering higher amount of £100 it could have an effect on towns from Oban to Fort William, Luss to Balloch.

“In this period post-covid we should have consideration for small businesses, which are under financial pressure.”

And Councillor Luna Martin pointed out: “If the fine is £60 at the moment, it does seem like a substantial increase.

“The medical practice in Oban has very limited spaces. Quite often you see cars parked where they shouldn’t be. But there is not much alternative.”

But the policy lead for roads and transport had a clear message. Councillor Andrew Kain said: “If people are illegally parking, it’s a choice they make. They can pay the smaller amount within 14 days.”

And Councillor Daniel Hampsey added: “Those who have an issue with it don’t have to pay £100 or £50. If it’s pay and display, you pay and display.”

No free car parks left in Oban

In Oban, there are no longer any free car parks. Longsdale and Lochavullin went from free to pay and display in recent years. At the same time Ganavan beach car park went from seasonal to paid for all year round.

The town brings in the most revenue from parking fees in the whole of Argyll and Bute.

However recently community councillors said the parking situation was “appalling” because wardens were being sent miles out of town to cover other areas.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from The P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page.