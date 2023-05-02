Woman taken to hospital following A90 crash near Longhaven

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash near Longhaven.

Emergency services were called to the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road at around 10.20pm last night.

The road was closed for a period of time while officers worked to recover the two vehicles involved.

One woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment following the incident. Her condition is unknown.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A90 near Longhaven around 10.20pm on Monday, May 1.

“One woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Recovery was arranged and inquiries into the crash are ongoing.”