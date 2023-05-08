Fraserburgh bowls club takes over ground from the council for £1

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The future of a long-running Fraserburgh sports club has been secured by the volunteers who have saved it from falling into ruin.

Fraserburgh West End Bowling Club will take over the land on Union Grove from Aberdeenshire Council.

The club has signed a 99-year lease for the ground and will pay the local authority just £1 per year for it.

The lease will cover the bowling green and land on which its clubhouse sits.

Club members had already taken on maintenance of the grounds from the council following the pandemic in 2020.

Without them stepping in, the green would have been “ruined” and unable to be played upon, leaving it at risk of being lost forever.

At that time they only owned its purpose-built clubhouse, which was unveiled back in 2017.

It was purchased to replace the club’s old base which had started to fall into disrepair.

Fraserburgh club preparing to celebrate milestone anniversary

The community asset transfer comes as the club prepares to celebrate its centenary.

The popular Fraserburgh outdoor bowling club dates back to 1925.

But it is still thriving today, with around 50 members who attend from Fraserburgh and the surrounding area.

Local councillors considered club’s lease request

The transfer was considered by the Banff and Buchan area committee recently.

Chairwoman councillor Doreen Mair noted that the club had made huge improvements to its building and the surrounding area.

Ms Mair added: “The club is very proactive in promoting their facility and getting people involved.”

Fraserburgh club ‘should be given the opportunity’ to lease land

The request was also backed by councillor James Adams.

He said: “The club have clearly demonstrated that they have capability and want to take on this asset.”

Meanwhile councillor Seamus Logan said the request was “timely” due to the club’s upcoming anniversary.

“Sport is a great asset of ours here in Fraserburgh,” he stated.

“We have some old and distinguished sporting organisations, not least the bowling club which will be celebrating its centenary in a couple of years.”

The committee went on to unanimously agree the asset transfer.

Asset transfer allows Fraserburgh bowling club to ‘keep going’

Bowling club committee member John Bryce said the club was “delighted” with the decision.

He added: “We’ve been a bowling club for nearly 100 years now and it just means that we can keep going and the local people in Fraserburgh have still got a club.

“We put up a new building in 2017 after years of fundraising and applying for grants.

“But now this means we’ve got the bowling green as well along with the building.”

You can watch the discussion below: