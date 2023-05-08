Fraserburgh bowls club takes over ground from the council for £1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh bowls club takes over ground from the council for £1

Members stepped in to prevent the lawn falling into ruin after the pandemic.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Fraserburgh West End Bowling Club members Graham Duthie, John Bryce and Jonathan Griffiths
Fraserburgh West End Bowling Club members Graham Duthie, John Bryce and Jonathan Griffiths. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

The future of a long-running Fraserburgh sports club has been secured by the volunteers who have saved it from falling into ruin.

Fraserburgh West End Bowling Club will take over the land on Union Grove from Aberdeenshire Council.

The club has signed a 99-year lease for the ground and will pay the local authority just £1 per year for it.

The Fraserburgh West End Bowling Club’s bowling green. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

The lease will cover the bowling green and land on which its clubhouse sits.

Club members had already taken on maintenance of the grounds from the council following the pandemic in 2020.

Without them stepping in, the green would have been “ruined” and unable to be played upon, leaving it at risk of being lost forever.

At that time they only owned its purpose-built clubhouse, which was unveiled back in 2017.

It was purchased to replace the club’s old base which had started to fall into disrepair.

Fraserburgh club preparing to celebrate milestone anniversary

The community asset transfer comes as the club prepares to celebrate its centenary.

The popular Fraserburgh outdoor bowling club dates back to 1925.

The Fraserburgh club operates from its base on Union Grove.
The Fraserburgh club operates from its base on Union Grove. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

But it is still thriving today, with around 50 members who attend from Fraserburgh and the surrounding area.

Local councillors considered club’s lease request

The transfer was considered by the Banff and Buchan area committee recently.

Chairwoman councillor Doreen Mair noted that the club had made huge improvements to its building and the surrounding area.

Ms Mair added: “The club is very proactive in promoting their facility and getting people involved.”

Fraserburgh club ‘should be given the opportunity’ to lease land

The request was also backed by councillor James Adams.

He said: “The club have clearly demonstrated that they have capability and want to take on this asset.”

Fraserburgh West End Bowling Club member Graham Duthie takes to the bowling green
Fraserburgh West End Bowling Club member Graham Duthie takes to the bowling green. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Meanwhile councillor Seamus Logan said the request was “timely” due to the club’s upcoming anniversary.

“Sport is a great asset of ours here in Fraserburgh,” he stated.

“We have some old and distinguished sporting organisations, not least the bowling club which will be celebrating its centenary in a couple of years.”

The committee went on to unanimously agree the asset transfer.

Asset transfer allows Fraserburgh bowling club to ‘keep going’

Bowling club committee member John Bryce said the club was “delighted” with the decision.

He added: “We’ve been a bowling club for nearly 100 years now and it just means that we can keep going and the local people in Fraserburgh have still got a club.

“We put up a new building in 2017 after years of fundraising and applying for grants.

“But now this means we’ve got the bowling green as well along with the building.”

You can watch the discussion below:

‘There were bits of roof flying everywhere’: Lighthouse Museum rescuing relics from harm after Arwen damage

