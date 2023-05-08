More than 30 interested in becoming owner of Rum’s only shop and cafe

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

People from as far away as South America are showing interest in becoming the new owner of the only shop and café on the island of Rum.

The businesses were advertised last month, with islanders saying they offered a potential “life altering” opportunity.

In just two weeks, 34 expressions of interest have been received – more than Rum’s population of 32.

Most have come from elsewhere in the UK, with inquiries also from Europe and South America.

New shop owner could be found next month

Steve Robertson, the Isle of Rum Community Trust’s development officer, said: “There are some exciting folk applying with experience in the kinds of things we’re after.”

They have now been sent application forms and interviews with potential candidates will be carried out later this month.

A final decision is expected in June.

“The full applications will give a better idea how experienced people are and how committed they would be to island life.

“We want the business experience clearly, but we also want someone who can fit in and that’s a big challenge.”

The Isle of Rum General Store and Post Office is currently connected to the community hall in which the café is also situated, some 2km from the CalMac pier.

But the successful applicant can also help develop a new shop and community hub being planned 750m from the ferry point.

The shop was run for many years by Jinty Crocket and the café by Kim Taylor, who have both stood down but remain on Rum.

The trust, which owns the building, is currently running the business but wants to find a new proprietor.

Rum attracts 10,000 visits a year from walkers, climbers, cyclists, yachts people and those who come to see its renowned geology and wildlife.

New Rum housing attracted interest from around the world

In 2020, the trust, which owns the main settlement of Kinloch, offered four new houses for rent on the island.

They attracted around 4,000 of inquiries from around the world and 430 firm applications.

The new shop and café owner will be offered one of the new two-bedroom houses to rent.

