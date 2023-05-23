Two people facing drugs charges following concern for child in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police were called to an Aberdeen property today following reports of concern for a child and two adults.

Officers were called to a property on Lewis Road in Sheddocksley just before 8.30am.

A heavy police presence was seen in the area while officers carried out inquiries.

The child was traced safe and well.

A 28-year-old man and 36-year-old woman have since been arrested in connection with drugs offences.

Inquiries are ongoing

A police spokesperson said: “Around 8.25am on Tuesday, May 23, police received a report of concern for a child and two adults at a property in the Lewis Road area of Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the child was traced safe and well.

“A 28-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with drugs offences. Inquiries remain ongoing.”