Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Two people facing drugs charges following concern for child in Aberdeen A heavy police presence was seen in the Sheddocksley area earlier today. By Lottie Hood May 23 2023, 11.35am Two people facing drugs charges following concern for child in Aberdeen Police were called to a property on Lewis Road in Aberdeen following concerns for two adults and a child. Image: Wullie Marr /DC Thomson Police were called to an Aberdeen property today following reports of concern for a child and two adults. Officers were called to a property on Lewis Road in Sheddocksley just before 8.30am. A heavy police presence was seen in the area while officers carried out inquiries. Several police vehicles were seen parked on the street on Tuesday morning. Image: Wullie Marr /DC Thomson The child was traced safe and well. A 28-year-old man and 36-year-old woman have since been arrested in connection with drugs offences. Inquiries are ongoing A police spokesperson said: "Around 8.25am on Tuesday, May 23, police received a report of concern for a child and two adults at a property in the Lewis Road area of Aberdeen. "Emergency services attended and the child was traced safe and well. "A 28-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with drugs offences. Inquiries remain ongoing."