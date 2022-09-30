Roads concerns overshadow optimism at consultation on multi-million-pound Aberdeen beach plans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shrugging Aberdonians left the Beach Ballroom to “go home and weep” after viewing plans for a multi-million-pound revamp of the seafront.

Residents who shared their thoughts with The Press And Journal were – on the whole – unimpressed.

Roads and accessibility were the main concerns, though most praised the intent of the council to breathe new life into the tired area.

Others revealed hopes change could finally end the “rat run” safety concerns along the Esplanade.

The event at the Beach Ballroom is a real-world part of a public consultation which opened online a week ago.

Costing up to £150 million, the local authority is looking to refresh the waterfront and city centre to bring people back to Aberdeen.

More than 100 people attended the drop-in session on Thursday.

Beach plans on display at ballroom

Large boards showing proposals for a pier, playpark, pump track and new sports fields and facilities were on display.

Sketches detailing a new roads layout, including some pedestrianisation, were also on show.

Paired with transformation of the city centre, the planning began in the depths of the coronavirus pandemic.

A new Aberdeen FC stadium, also part of the wider multi-million-pound seafront revival, is not included of the current consultation.

Bob Needham, who lives 200 metres from the Beach Ballroom, said, despite that, the council was “totally underselling” the impact of the new football ground.

“I know this consultation doesn’t include it but they should be upfront about how big a part of this it will be,” he told us.

Mr Needham praised the aspiration for the waterfront, hailing action to attract residents and visitors alike into the city.

But living nearby, he fears changes to the roads will cause a bottleneck at the roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard.

It is a concern shared by many others who stopped to give us their thoughts.

A woman from the other end of the beach, up near Brig o’ Balgownie, told The P&J she was “going home to weep”.

Shaking her head, she said: “Some of it is good, the intent is good but the reality is nonsense in terms of cost and accessibility.

“I understand about air pollution, but the transport links they’re proposing don’t make sense.”

Taking in the new drawings of the new pier, the trees and revamped beachfront, city centre resident Jane Richardson said: ““One of Aberdeen’s features is having this really long stretch of beach.

“It doesn’t need to have this sort of Dubai-look.”

Claims: Plans bring Union Street ‘anti-car fetishisation’ down to the beach

Another couple said plans for pedestrianised areas at the beach was a continuation of the council’s “fetishisation for anti-car policies” taken down from the city centre.

Both work for the local authority so did not want to be named.

They said: “It’s all very well on nice sunny days. But Aberdeen gets about 25 of those a year.

“They weren’t able to answer questions on accessibility so this is all a bit pie in the sky.”

Others raised concerns the trees seen lining the beach in the artist impressions would not last long as the wind comes in off the North Sea.

Bridge of Don resident Kathleen Cowie added: “I personally am very against having a tree-lined boulevard.

“It’s not in character with Aberdeen beach and they won’t survive. It’s nice to keep the lovely open beach without any pier or anything.

“I quite like the idea of strengthening the link between town and the beach and they’re doing that I believe by narrowing it, so it could work.

“But you still need access. It’s our beach and it’s our common ground.”

Accessibility issues flagged by numerous water users at Aberdeen beach consultation.

It was water users who appeared to turn out in the biggest number on Thursday evening.

Many voiced concerns about continued access to the beach, so often scattered with wetsuited souls bobbing on the waves.

Kitesurfer and paddleboarder, Glen Foley, bemoaned the idea he could lug his kite surfing gear or paddleboard around on a bus.

The 56-year-old oil worker said: “I think it’s great they’re trying to improve the beach, if it’s done right it’s great, but looking at that plans I don’t think it’s going to be done right.

“The explosion of water users is incredible now, but access to the beach is going to be limited because you’ve to try and get through the congestion.

“To me they’re taking away one of the main arteries, and it is an artery in Aberdeen.

“Basically I don’t think the plans are the best. I think there are positives in them trying to create a more environmentally friendly area.

“But they’re trying to shoehorn the football stadium in and they’re taking away the main road.”

Claims council should ‘fix the simple things first’ before drawing up grand beach plans

A skateboard-wielding student from the Aberdeen University surf club also had concerns about accessibility.

But his main point was about water safety, urging “simple things to be fixed first”.

He shrugged: “I don’t know why they still have the groynes here.

The number of times we have raised that with the council!

“They have continuously been and issue and there are always injuries, people hitting into them. It’s been completely ignored.”

Hamish Grey, another water user, was more positive about the plans – hailing the effort to get people back to the beach.

But his optimism came with the same concerns about access.

“It definitely needs to be thought through,” he said, urging officials to hold a question and answer type session to alleviate some of the fears.

Aberdeen beach consultation particularly aimed at young people

Vera Morgan, who goes surfing with her children, was equally concerned a loss of parking would make it “tricky to get to the beach.

“Just now it’s easy enough to just go and spend an hour at the beach. You can’t always make it a whole day out,” she added.

Her son Finn, in primary two at Greenbrae School, was more positive.

Improved sports facilities, namely the swimming pool, and the planned playpark caught his eye.

And the views of the city’s youngsters are to be weighed up during the consultation.

There were comic-styled banners around the hall to encourage youth engagement at the drop-in session at the Beach Ballroom.

Children’s thoughts are being sought particularly on the planned ‘urban park’.

It would include the playpark and sports areas and also boost pedestrian and cycling links into the city centre up the Boulevard.

A pump track, for use on bikes, scooters, roller blades, roller skates, skateboards and wheelchairs, is also being considered.

However, the youth turnout was as low as would be expected on a busy school day, staff manning the stands admitted.

A roadshow of sorts, carried by Betsy the campervan, is to take the plans to more than 500 primary six and seven pupils at Aberdeen schools early next week.

Hopes beach revamp will end ‘rat run’

One Aberdonian leaving the hall recalled a beachfront “brimming” with people during summer breaks and the Glasgow fair.

He hoped change would make it a “pleasure” to return to the beach, where visitors had once “come in their hoards”.

The granddad, whose grandchildren skate at the nearby ice rink, told us: “Overall, it looks a lot safer. It will stop being a rat run.

“When was the last time you saw someone actually doing 20mph here? Have you tried to cross this road recently?”

As well as new sports facilities, the new look beach could also include events space nearby, for festivals and larger concerts.

Meanwhile, the historic setting for the consultation, the Beach Ballroom, might also be refreshed and upgraded.

Thursday’s drop-in was the first of two opportunities for face-to-face questioning of the plans.

For those who missed it, the second consultation event will run from 12pm to 6pm on Saturday October 8.

Views can be submitted through the online form until Monday October 24.