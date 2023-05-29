Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Missing Fraserburgh boy, 14, traced safe and well Brodie Muir had been reported missing in the early hours of Monday morning. By Cameron Roy May 29 2023, 6.39am Share Missing Fraserburgh boy, 14, traced safe and well Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5780809/brodie-muir-missing-fraserburgh/ Copy Link 0 comment Brodie Muir has been traced. Image: DC Thomson. A 14-year-old who had been reported missing from Fraserburgh has been found. Brodie Muir was reported missing after last being seen on Sunday afternoon. Now police have announced he has been found. In a post on social media, the police thanked the public for their help in tracing him.
