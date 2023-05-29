Emergency closure of B9002 following failure of Insch level crossing

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The B9002 has been closed at Insch due to a fault with the level crossing.

The emergency closure was put in place after one of the arms of the barrier failed.

A temporary five-mile diversion has been put in place via Auchleven via the B992 and C62s. The road is closed on either side of the level crossing.

Robert McGregor, a strategic transport officer for Aberdeenshire Council said: “Please be advised that as of 4am this morning an emergency closure of the B9002 at Insch level crossing has been put in place due to a failure of the level crossing.

“This has been put in place at the request of Network Rail due to one of the crossing barrier arms failing.

“The closure will be in place for up to 24 hours in the first instance.”

Mr McGregor said that he had been contacted by the operator of the manned signal box at Insch at 4am this morning.

It is understood that the mechanical barrier had been broken, and it is likely that it will need to be replaced.

Network Rail has been working on the barrier, and Aberdeenshire Council roads staff went out to put the road closure signs in place.