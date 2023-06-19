Farming charity boss smashes target as he cycles around the Scotland in eight days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farming charity boss smashes target as he cycles around the Scotland in eight days

Alistair Marshall, chairman of the Royal Highland Education Trust, has covered hundreds of miles on his journey to raise funds for the trust.

By Ross Hempseed
Alistair Marshall was joined by others on his journey across Scotland. Image: RHET.
Alistair Marshall was joined by others on his journey across Scotland. Image: RHET.

A charity boss has cycled more than 240 miles in just eight days around Scotland.

Alistair Marshall is chairman of the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) and took on a challenge to visit the 13 areas where the trust aids the community.

The “Chairman’s Challenge” is an opportunity to raise money and see the work done by the charity, which provides free educational activities for young people.

Every year, the trust takes around 18,000 youngsters on farm visits to learn more about Scottish farming, food and the countryside.

Mr Marshall began the challenge on June 13 in Gorebridge before heading north and visiting the trust’s initiative in the north-east, Royal Northern Countryside Initiative.

This initiative has provided free farming resources and learning for children in Moray, Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City for nearly 25 years.

Chief executive of RHET, Katrina Barclay, has hailed the trust’s unique offering but said the impact of the pandemic has made it difficult, so fundraising is so important.

Also accompanying Mr Marshall was ‘Sky’, one of the RHS ‘Flock to the Show’ sheep. Image: RHET.

‘Important’ to keep RHET services free

She said: “The impact of the pandemic has been felt keenly by our young people making it more important than ever to be offering RHETs unique service.

“And although the pandemic has also resulted in greater interest in food provenance and sustainability, it has put even greater pressure on RHETs resources.

“For example, the cost of transporting 50 school children to a farm by bus has increased by 200%.”

Mr Marshall, who was joined by his wife Fiona for the cycle, has smashed his original target of £10,000 and has raised more than £14,000.

RHET volunteers offered support and vintage tractors even helped escort the pair. They covered about 30 miles a day and finished at the Royal Highland Showground on Wednesday.

He said: “Keeping our services free of charge for schools is so important to RHET as it helps us to take the classroom to the countryside, for pupils and schools all over Scotland.

This challenge was inspired by our previous chairman George Lawrie who took a tractor on tour around Scotland in 2019 and who doesn’t love a bit of friendly competition to inspire a great cause?”

