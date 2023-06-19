Farming charity boss smashes target as he cycles around the Scotland in eight days

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A charity boss has cycled more than 240 miles in just eight days around Scotland.

Alistair Marshall is chairman of the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) and took on a challenge to visit the 13 areas where the trust aids the community.

The “Chairman’s Challenge” is an opportunity to raise money and see the work done by the charity, which provides free educational activities for young people.

Every year, the trust takes around 18,000 youngsters on farm visits to learn more about Scottish farming, food and the countryside.

Mr Marshall began the challenge on June 13 in Gorebridge before heading north and visiting the trust’s initiative in the north-east, Royal Northern Countryside Initiative.

This initiative has provided free farming resources and learning for children in Moray, Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City for nearly 25 years.

Chief executive of RHET, Katrina Barclay, has hailed the trust’s unique offering but said the impact of the pandemic has made it difficult, so fundraising is so important.

‘Important’ to keep RHET services free

She said: “The impact of the pandemic has been felt keenly by our young people making it more important than ever to be offering RHETs unique service.

“And although the pandemic has also resulted in greater interest in food provenance and sustainability, it has put even greater pressure on RHETs resources.

“For example, the cost of transporting 50 school children to a farm by bus has increased by 200%.”

Mr Marshall, who was joined by his wife Fiona for the cycle, has smashed his original target of £10,000 and has raised more than £14,000.

RHET volunteers offered support and vintage tractors even helped escort the pair. They covered about 30 miles a day and finished at the Royal Highland Showground on Wednesday.

He said: “Keeping our services free of charge for schools is so important to RHET as it helps us to take the classroom to the countryside, for pupils and schools all over Scotland.

“This challenge was inspired by our previous chairman George Lawrie who took a tractor on tour around Scotland in 2019 and who doesn’t love a bit of friendly competition to inspire a great cause?”