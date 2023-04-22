Chairman takes on charity cycle

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The chairman of the Royal Highland Trust (RHET) will undergo a cycle this summer to raise money and awareness of the rural charity.

Alistair Marshall, a dairy farmer from Dumfries and Galloway, has been chair of RHET since 2021, and will be cycling through each of the 13 RHET Countryside Initiative areas.

He hopes the challenge will raise at least £10,00 to support RHET to continue to provide free educational activities and experiential learning for young people aged 3 to 18 years.

“I’m immensely proud of the work RHET does, which each year makes it possible for around 70,000 children to visit a working farm or benefit from a classroom activity focussed on food and farming,” said Alistair.

“Sadly, like a lot of charities and businesses, the pandemic hit hard, and this challenge is one way to help raise money to ensure we can continue to take the classroom to the countryside.”

The challenge will start in the Lothians on Tuesday 13 June, with Alistair then cycling to schools in the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, Ayrshire and Arran, Dumbarton, Lomond and Renfrew, Argyll and Bute, Forth Valley, Clyde, Highlands, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Perth, Kinross and Fife, before finishing at the Royal Highland Show on June 22.

Volunteers from across RHET’s network will also be cycling parts of the journey with Alistair.

He will also be joined by the RHET sheep which will be decorated by school children to sit alongside the RHASS Flock to the Show art display at the Royal Highland Show.

Alistair added: “There are opportunities available for organisations to throw their support behind the initiative, including different sponsorship packages with sponsors’ logos featured on the RHET support vehicle which will be part of the challenge entourage.”

For more information visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/RHET-ChairmansCycleChallenge