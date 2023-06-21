Banffshire residential school to close at end of term following ‘unsatisfactory’ inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Banffshire residential school to close at end of term following ‘unsatisfactory’ inspection

Troup House School in Gamrie currently supports 12 young people.

By Ellie Milne
Locator of Troup School House
Troup House School in Gamrie, Banffshire, is run by Aspris Ltd.

A residential school in Banffshire will permanently close next month.

A number of “significant weaknesses” were identified by the Care Inspectorate during an unannounced visit to Troup House School, in Gamrie, in March.

Inspectors issued an improvement notice following the “unsatisfactory” visit, along with a letter of serious concern.

Operators Aspris Ltd was told to make six improvements by May or risk losing its registration.

Bosses say the team has been “working tirelessly” to bring Troup House School back up to standard.

However, they have ultimately decided that closing down the service is the best option and will now focus on finding alternative places for the 12 young people they currently support.

Not a decision ‘reached lightly’

A spokesman for Troup House School said: “Following a visit from Care Inspectorate Scotland earlier this year we were issued with an improvement notice related to the quality of our residential care provision.

“At that stage we brought in significant support and have been working tirelessly to return the service to the required standard.

“However, despite everyone’s best efforts this has not been achievable, therefore it is with great regret that we have taken the difficult decision to close both the care and education provision at Troup House.

Troup House School in Gamrie

“We are working with the relevant local authorities to ensure a smooth onward transition for the 12 young people currently supported at the service, with the education element of the school closing at the end of summer term.

“Whilst this is not a decision we have reached lightly, we have been grateful for the assistance provided by the Inspectorate and our local authority colleagues during this period, and it is a source of great disappointment that we have not been able to achieve the required improvements for the young people we support.”

A number of improvements issued

Following the Care Inspectorate inspection in March, Troup House School was informed of six urgent improvements to make, including the safe administration and recording of medication.

Inspectors raised concerns about “inconsistent” staffing levels and the employment of those with worries shared in their professional references.

They added this led to young people being placed at risk.

It was noted that the staff did not have an “understanding of trauma” and the impact it can have on young people, and also a lack of training in some areas.

The final two improvements referred to the handling of incidents within the service which they had to ensure were recorded and reviewed accurately.

