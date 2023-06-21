Banffshire residential school to close at end of term following ‘unsatisfactory’ inspection

A residential school in Banffshire will permanently close next month.

A number of “significant weaknesses” were identified by the Care Inspectorate during an unannounced visit to Troup House School, in Gamrie, in March.

Inspectors issued an improvement notice following the “unsatisfactory” visit, along with a letter of serious concern.

Operators Aspris Ltd was told to make six improvements by May or risk losing its registration.

Bosses say the team has been “working tirelessly” to bring Troup House School back up to standard.

However, they have ultimately decided that closing down the service is the best option and will now focus on finding alternative places for the 12 young people they currently support.

Not a decision ‘reached lightly’

A spokesman for Troup House School said: “Following a visit from Care Inspectorate Scotland earlier this year we were issued with an improvement notice related to the quality of our residential care provision.

“At that stage we brought in significant support and have been working tirelessly to return the service to the required standard.

“However, despite everyone’s best efforts this has not been achievable, therefore it is with great regret that we have taken the difficult decision to close both the care and education provision at Troup House.

“We are working with the relevant local authorities to ensure a smooth onward transition for the 12 young people currently supported at the service, with the education element of the school closing at the end of summer term.

“Whilst this is not a decision we have reached lightly, we have been grateful for the assistance provided by the Inspectorate and our local authority colleagues during this period, and it is a source of great disappointment that we have not been able to achieve the required improvements for the young people we support.”

A number of improvements issued

Following the Care Inspectorate inspection in March, Troup House School was informed of six urgent improvements to make, including the safe administration and recording of medication.

Inspectors raised concerns about “inconsistent” staffing levels and the employment of those with worries shared in their professional references.

They added this led to young people being placed at risk.

It was noted that the staff did not have an “understanding of trauma” and the impact it can have on young people, and also a lack of training in some areas.

The final two improvements referred to the handling of incidents within the service which they had to ensure were recorded and reviewed accurately.