Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Stunning townhouse for £675,000 in Aberdeen’s stylish west end

Take a nosy inside this immaculate three-storey townhouse on Carlton Place.

By Rosemary Lowne
Full of period charm and character but with fresh modern touches, this gorgeous granite townhouse is sure to attract interest. Images: Aberdein Considine
Full of period charm and character but with fresh modern touches, this gorgeous granite townhouse is sure to attract interest. Images: Aberdein Considine

Three is the magic number when it comes to this exquisitely elegant granite townhouse.

Nestled on Carlton Place, a pretty tree-street in the heart of Aberdeen’s sought after west end, this plush semi-detached property boasts three floors of impeccably sleek and sophisticated accommodation.

Setting a stylish tone is the property’s striking granite exterior and enticingly beautiful bay windows.

Make yourself at home in this immaculate lounge. Image: Aberdein Considine

After admiring the charming home in all its beauty from the outside, the real magic begins inside where an attractive entrance vestibule leads through to an impressive reception hallway and cloakroom.

From the feature fireplace and ornate cornicing to the large bay window and fresh neutral decor, the lounge is sure to have you dreaming of what family life could look like at this stunning property.

Dream kitchen in this Aberdeen west end house

And if a dream kitchen is at the top of your property bucket list then the open plan kitchen/dining/living area is sure to blow you away.

Featuring top of the range appliances and a large island space for dining , this area is undoubtedly at the beating heart of the home.

From here, wall-to-wall glass doors lead directly out to the fully enclosed garden and patio area where family barbecues can be savoured.

Also on the ground floor is handy utility room with wall and base units and space for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

The open plan kitchen is the icing on the cake at 46 Carlton Place. Image: Aberdein Considine

The beautiful master bedroom of this house overlooks the west end of Aberdeen

Upstairs, on the first landing, is where the impressive master bedroom can be found.

Full of charm and character, this room has a large bay window, an ornamental fireplace and an adjoining luxury en suite with under floor heating.

There are two more double bedrooms on this first floor, each offering enough space for free-standing furniture.

Additionally, there is a large family bathroom complete with a separate shower cubicle.

Sink into the best night’s sleep in this sumptuous bedroom. Image: Aberdein Considine

Three floors to explore

On the second floor there are two more bedrooms one of which is also being used as a home office and a study.

Outside, the back garden lends itself to al fresco dining while there’s plenty of grass where the children can play until their hearts content.

Location wise, the property is close to Rosemount where there are an array of independent shops and cafes as well as public transport links.

Crisp and clean decor accentuates the stunning period features at this wonderful home.  Image: Aberdein Considine

Outdoor sanctuary and a short walk to nearby schools

Families are well served by local schools Schools as both Mile End Primary School and Aberdeen Grammar School are nearby.

The property is also well placed for the business community on Carden Place and Queens Road, the Hospital Complex at Foresterhill.

Children have plenty of space to play while the adults tend to the barbecue.  Image: Aberdein Considine

To book a viewing…

46 Carlton Place, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £675,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 589589 or check out the website acandco.com

