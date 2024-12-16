Exclusive: Claims vote to scrap Aberdeen’s Union Terrace right turn ban was ‘not legally competent’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Claims vote to scrap Aberdeen’s Union Terrace right turn ban was ‘not legally competent’

In October, councillors voted to do away with the measure banning cars from turning right towards Schoolhill... But months on, it is still in place. Now we know why.

As well as the bus gates, the Aberdeen Etro was used to ban right turns out of Union Terrace onto Rosemount Viaduct. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

Red-faced council leaders might have breached road rules as they scrambled to appease businesses by lifting an Aberdeen city centre traffic restriction.

In the summer of 2023 the council rolled out bus gates on Market Street, Bridge Street and Guild Street and banned drivers from turning right from Union Terrace.

This was done under rarely used legislation known as an “experimental traffic order”, (or Etro for short) which means the changes can be put in place first before any consultation is carried out.

After months of misery, with wary motorists avoiding the heart of the city for fear of being fined, exasperated business bosses pleaded for the temporary order not to be made permanent.

Business groups and owners banded together behind the Aberdeen bus gate Common Sense Compromise. Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Despite the protests, the SNP and Lib Dem administration voted to set in stone many of the measures at a crunch meeting in October.

Why did they vote do do away with Union Terrace right turn ban?

But while the bus gates became permanent, one concession was made to trade groups fighting to loosen the city centre traffic restrictions.

The ruling coalition voted to scrap the right turn ban from Union Terrace, which was one of a string of proposals put forward under a Common Sense Compromise campaign spearheaded by The Press and Journal.

The ban meant motorists could no longer head down towards Schoolhill, instead having to take a more convoluted route to reach that side of the city.

When nearby food hall Haigs shut in January, management said traffic changes had “killed the centre of Aberdeen”.

Chamber chief executive Russell Borthwick, rear right, at the launch of the Common Sense Compromise. Also pictured is Emily McDonald, Adrian Watson, P&J editor Craig Walker, Dominique Dawson, Mary Martin, Robert Keane, Victoria Mutch, John Michie and Rosemary Michie. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
So what has happened since then?

Two months on, the ban remains in place and the local authority refuses to tell us why.

Despite promises to lift it “as soon as possible”, no clear indication of its removal has been given.

And now city centre improvement group Aberdeen Inspired are pressing for answers – claiming the council may have steered straight into a red tape wrangle in attempting to undo just one of the measures.

The Union Terrace right turn ban is an increasing source of frustration for many.<br />Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It’s a tangled web, but it all goes back to a report presented to members in early October, days before the vote took place.

In this paper, penned by city centre mastermind David Dunne, councillors were recommended to make the entire remit of this Etro permanent.

In normal council matters, elected members are free to reject or put forward any changes to official recommendations – which are then voted on by the chamber.

In this case, the report noted that adding any new element to the Etro would require a new “traffic regulation order” to be made.

Chief strategic place planning officer David Dunne, left. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
But when that crunch vote took place on October 11, the council voted to both make the Etro permanent and add a change to it.

What does that mean for Aberdeen traffic changes?

This, it is argued, could put the local authority in a sticky position.

The change was included only on the day, as a result of input from elected members.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader councillor Ian Yuill
Etro rules state for a change to be made permanent, it needs to be consulted on for at least another six months.

Aberdeen Inspired suggest this really means that the change has gone against the regulations of turning the temporary changes into permanent ones.

‘Council might need to go back to the drawing board’

BID chairman, Adrian Watson, is now preparing a summit of business leaders to discuss what this could mean for the future of the measures that have blighted trade.

Mr Watson has been pressing the council on whether this new, amended version of the changes “would require them to re-engage with businesses and the public”.

The business leader added: “To date, we have not received a response to these queries.

“On our levy payers’ behalf, we believe that a full process will afford Aberdeen City Council the opportunity to carry out a full and relevant economic impact assessment, and work with all concerned in finding that Common Sense Compromise.”

Adrian Watson in Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Would you like to see the right turn ban lifted sooner rather than later? Let us know in our comments section below

‘We want to lift Aberdeen’s Union Terrace turning ban as soon as possible’

Insiders suggest the Aberdeen Inspired concerns are valid and this explains the hold-up with enacting the changes at Union Terrace.

But Aberdeen City Council has refused to go into detail on the issue despite repeated requests.

Liberal Democrat co-leader of the Aberdeen authority, Ian Yuill, in October put forward the plan to lift the Union Terrace restriction.

While he also declined to share detailed information on the hold-up, he told us the ruling group “wants to see the right turn ban lifted as soon as possible, and looks forward to that happening”.

