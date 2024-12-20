Could YOU help fill Union Street empty units? Rallying call for entrepreneurs to set up shop on Granite Mile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could YOU help fill Union Street empty units? Rallying call for entrepreneurs to set up shop on Granite Mile

Our Union Street is hoping to lure more new traders to Aberdeen city centre with an event promoting the benefits on offer.

By Isaac Buchan
The new event will showcase the benefits on offer for those looking to set up shop on the Granite Mile. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
A rallying call has gone out to lure ambitious entrepreneurs onto Union Street to fill its dozens of eyesore empty units.

Our Union Street campaigners are calling for potential business owners to put their faith in the Granite Mile.

A special event will take place next month highlighting how people can turn their shopkeeping dreams into reality.

The Music Hall gathering on Monday, January 13, will feature a host of Granite City traders sharing advice.

Cchairman of Our Union Street Bob Keiller, Jamie Hutcheon from Business Gateway and more will be on hand to showcase the sizeable grants available for new businesses.

Union Street event to entice ambitious traders

More than 20,000 new UK companies are expected to be registered in January as the new year inspires a record number of people to bring business ideas to life.

The event is being held by Our Union Street bosses Derrick Thomson and Bob Keiller. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Mr Keiller said: “The start of the year is a perfect time to make that leap, and this event will give budding business owners the tools, advice and confidence they need to succeed.”

Grants of up to £35,000 are available for those pondering a Union Street move, along with two years of free rent and business rate deals.

The group have been spearheading the charge for revamping the Granite Mile for close to three years. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
What sort of shop would you like to see open up on Union Street? Let us know in our comments section below

The Union Street start up event is being held on Monday, January 13, at the Music Hall, and is open to all thinking about setting up shop on Union Street.

