Could YOU help fill Union Street empty units? Rallying call for entrepreneurs to set up shop on Granite Mile

A rallying call has gone out to lure ambitious entrepreneurs onto Union Street to fill its dozens of eyesore empty units.

Our Union Street campaigners are calling for potential business owners to put their faith in the Granite Mile.

A special event will take place next month highlighting how people can turn their shopkeeping dreams into reality.

The Music Hall gathering on Monday, January 13, will feature a host of Granite City traders sharing advice.

Cchairman of Our Union Street Bob Keiller, Jamie Hutcheon from Business Gateway and more will be on hand to showcase the sizeable grants available for new businesses.

More than 20,000 new UK companies are expected to be registered in January as the new year inspires a record number of people to bring business ideas to life.

Mr Keiller said: “The start of the year is a perfect time to make that leap, and this event will give budding business owners the tools, advice and confidence they need to succeed.”

Grants of up to £35,000 are available for those pondering a Union Street move, along with two years of free rent and business rate deals.

The Union Street start up event is being held on Monday, January 13, at the Music Hall, and is open to all thinking about setting up shop on Union Street.

