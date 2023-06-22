Councillors urged to reject plans for No 10 marquee despite nearly 250 letters of support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Councillors urged to reject plans for No 10 marquee despite nearly 250 letters of support

This is the second time the McGinty's Group has tried to bring the controversial marquee back to the west end park in time for summer.

By Lauren Taylor
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee. Aberdeen. Image: Clarke Cooper / DC Thomson

Plans to bring a money-making marquee back to an Aberdeen public park could be refused for a second time.

No 10 Bar and Kitchen bosses the McGinty’s Group submitted a planning application to bring back a temporary marquee in Queen’s Terrace Gardens.

The firm was allowed to operate the tent in the public green space when Covid placed tough restrictions on food and drink venues after striking a deal with the council.

Boss Alan Henderson wants to bring it back to boost business over the summer, and told members of the local community council that things are “not back to normal”.

But despite 249 local people supporting the plans to bring back the Botanic Gardens – with only 10 objectors – councillors are being urged to refuse the application ahead of the planning meeting next Wednesday.

It is the second time the McGinty’s Group has tried to bring the marquee back.

Last year, pub boss Allan Henderson was left “furious” when the plans were rejected, accusing the council of “kicking business in the teeth”.

Without a garden of its own, No 10 has no other place for guests to sit outside. Mr Henderson believes his business suffers because of this.

The hospitality kingpin discussed the plans at a community council meeting ahead of submitting the application and stressed things are “not back to normal”.

No 10 Bar and Restaurant’s temporary marquee was a popular spot.

Reconsidered plans

Following the refusal last year, bosses reconsidered plans and scaled it back, with the proposed marquee only now taking up 5% of the green space.

There were no plans for amplified music or sports to be shown, and the space would shut at 10pm.The temporary structure would only be in the park from May until September due to the rental agreement.

Many have praised the plans as an opportunity to bring “vibrancy” and footfall to the west end.

Supporters shared hopes the marquee will transform the “unused” land into a “lovely area to socialise” during the summer months.

The council has refused to allow the return of the No 10 marquee.
The grass was left damaged after the original marquee was dismantled.

However, objectors include though left dismayed by the damage inflicted to the grass by the original 90ft by 30ft structure, and those who feel they will not be able to access the public green space.

Although officers have recognised the marquee would increase footfall in the area, it has been recommended for refusal because the loss of public space would cause “significant public harm”.

Aberdeen City Council’s planning development officer Roy Brown said in a report to councillors the proposal goes against planning policies and the Aberdeen Local Development Plan.

Marquee would support jobs but result in ‘significant public harm’

He also reported the structure would adversely affect the setting of the adjacent listed buildings and the character of Albyn Place and Rubislaw conservation area, as well as damage the park ground.

Mr Brown wrote: “Based on the information that has been submitted, the proposal would not conserve, restore or enhance biodiversity and no evidence has been submitted to demonstrate that the proposal would protect the nearby trees from damage.”

Queen’s Terrace Gardens. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media.

Mr Brown added: “Thus, whilst it is recognised that this development would increase economic activity locally, has the potential to increase footfall in the area and support local job creation, significant public harm would result from the combined loss of this values area of open space as a public amenity, its impact on the historic environment and through the biodiversity matters not being sufficiently addressed.”

Gardens already rented by pub bosses

The McGinty’s Group has an agreement with the council to rent the garden space for three years and pay to have the grass returned to how it was.

Mr Henderson believes the council hasn’t returfed the grass because they were anticipating the planning application being submitted.

This comes after owners of the Dutch Mill were granted permission to keep a marquee for at least three more years.

You can view the planning documents here.

All the latest planning stories

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Callum McGregor celebrates with John McGinn (second from right) after making it 1-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS
Scotland defender Ryan Porteous reveals boss Steve Clarke's words of caution on Euro 2024…
Image: Police Scotland.
15-year-old reported missing in Inverness
The plans will turn parts of the picturesque Mearns countryside into electrical substations with an overhead line passing through. Image: Gordon Lennox and Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
SSEN extends consultation on controversial plans to turn Mearns countryside into substation for second…
Left, Save the Belmont Cinema campaign group activist Jacob Campbell and Faffless boss Craig Thom have submitted rival plans to operate the Belmont. Image: DC Thomson.
Save The Belmont Cinema campaign group and Faffless cafe announce competing bids to run…
Poilce at the scene on Ellon Road.
Four male youths charged following reported housebreaking on Ellon Road Aberdeen
Evan Towler battles for the ball while on loan at Elgin City.
Aberdeen youngster Evan Towler joins Montrose on season-long loan
Derek Brown with the Highland Council logo in the background.
New Highland Council chief executive looking forward to serving communities and improving his Gaelic
A Scotrail train for the far north passes through Evanton.
Trains from Kyle of Lochalsh halted following one-vehicle road crash
Google Maps image of Gairlochy Swing Bridge.
Caledonian Canal impassable until next week due to broken swing bridge
The late politician Winnie Ewing, pictured at the unveiling of her portrait at the Scottish parliament in 2017 (Image: David Cheskin/PA)
Alistair Carmichael: No matter what, Winnie Ewing was always on the side of local…