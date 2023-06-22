Councillors urged to reject plans for No 10 marquee despite nearly 250 letters of support

Plans to bring a money-making marquee back to an Aberdeen public park could be refused for a second time.

No 10 Bar and Kitchen bosses the McGinty’s Group submitted a planning application to bring back a temporary marquee in Queen’s Terrace Gardens.

The firm was allowed to operate the tent in the public green space when Covid placed tough restrictions on food and drink venues after striking a deal with the council.

Boss Alan Henderson wants to bring it back to boost business over the summer, and told members of the local community council that things are “not back to normal”.

But despite 249 local people supporting the plans to bring back the Botanic Gardens – with only 10 objectors – councillors are being urged to refuse the application ahead of the planning meeting next Wednesday.

It is the second time the McGinty’s Group has tried to bring the marquee back.

Last year, pub boss Allan Henderson was left “furious” when the plans were rejected, accusing the council of “kicking business in the teeth”.

Without a garden of its own, No 10 has no other place for guests to sit outside. Mr Henderson believes his business suffers because of this.

The hospitality kingpin discussed the plans at a community council meeting ahead of submitting the application and stressed things are “not back to normal”.

Reconsidered plans

Following the refusal last year, bosses reconsidered plans and scaled it back, with the proposed marquee only now taking up 5% of the green space.

There were no plans for amplified music or sports to be shown, and the space would shut at 10pm.The temporary structure would only be in the park from May until September due to the rental agreement.

Many have praised the plans as an opportunity to bring “vibrancy” and footfall to the west end.

Supporters shared hopes the marquee will transform the “unused” land into a “lovely area to socialise” during the summer months.

However, objectors include though left dismayed by the damage inflicted to the grass by the original 90ft by 30ft structure, and those who feel they will not be able to access the public green space.

Although officers have recognised the marquee would increase footfall in the area, it has been recommended for refusal because the loss of public space would cause “significant public harm”.

Aberdeen City Council’s planning development officer Roy Brown said in a report to councillors the proposal goes against planning policies and the Aberdeen Local Development Plan.

Marquee would support jobs but result in ‘significant public harm’

He also reported the structure would adversely affect the setting of the adjacent listed buildings and the character of Albyn Place and Rubislaw conservation area, as well as damage the park ground.

Mr Brown wrote: “Based on the information that has been submitted, the proposal would not conserve, restore or enhance biodiversity and no evidence has been submitted to demonstrate that the proposal would protect the nearby trees from damage.”

Mr Brown added: “Thus, whilst it is recognised that this development would increase economic activity locally, has the potential to increase footfall in the area and support local job creation, significant public harm would result from the combined loss of this values area of open space as a public amenity, its impact on the historic environment and through the biodiversity matters not being sufficiently addressed.”

Gardens already rented by pub bosses

The McGinty’s Group has an agreement with the council to rent the garden space for three years and pay to have the grass returned to how it was.

Mr Henderson believes the council hasn’t returfed the grass because they were anticipating the planning application being submitted.

This comes after owners of the Dutch Mill were granted permission to keep a marquee for at least three more years.

You can view the planning documents here.