Four male youths charged following reported housebreaking on Ellon Road Aberdeen

Four male youths were charged after a reported housebreaking in the Ellon Road area of Aberdeen.

Police were called to the incident at 3.20pm on Thursday.

Officers were called to a house that a witness said was possibly empty and in need of repair.

Two police cars and two vans parked along the street from the scene as they carried out inquiries.

A witness said: “The kids had school bags and maybe looked about 15.

“Two of them were led away in cuffs and the police were up and down the stairs next to the river looking for others.

“A third one was wrestled to the ground.”

Youths were seen being taken from the property which was broken into along the street to where the vans and police cars were parked.

The witness saw four youths being bundled into vans before officers left the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Around 3.20pm on Thursday, June 22, we were called to a report of a housebreaking in the Ellon Road area of Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and four male youths were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“Reports will be sent to the youth justice management unit.”