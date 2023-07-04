Gallery: Hundreds celebrate as RGU graduations begin

Robert Gordon University’s Class of 2023 kicked off graduation week with a bang as hundreds of students celebrated their success.

The proud graduates from the Gray’s School of Art and Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Built Environment received their degrees and diplomas at P&J Live.

The week-long event will see friends and families gather at the prestigious venue to watch graduates conclude years of hard work and dedication.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was on hand to capture some of the best moments.