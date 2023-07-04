Gallery: Hundreds celebrate as RGU graduations begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Hundreds celebrate as RGU graduations begin

Celebrations kicked off at P&J Live today.

Proud graduate poses for a photo with loved ones. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Proud graduate poses for a photo with loved ones. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Jenna Scott

Robert Gordon University’s Class of 2023 kicked off graduation week with a bang as hundreds of students celebrated their success.

The proud graduates from the Gray’s School of Art and Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Built Environment received their degrees and diplomas at P&J Live.

The week-long event will see friends and families gather at the prestigious venue to watch graduates conclude years of hard work and dedication.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was on hand to capture some of the best moments.

Taking center stage. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A proud moment. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A proud graduate celebrates on stage. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
I did it! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Proud graduate is handed scroll. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Let the celebrations begin. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
All the hard work has paid off. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Graduate holding scroll with pride. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Holding the scroll high with pride. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Officially a graduate. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
We graduated! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Graduate having fun on stage. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
View of graduation stage. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Laughs and smiles all day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Capturing memories. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Smiles for the camera. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Graduate smiles for the camera with loved one. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Graduate Annie Dyer. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
No more studying just celebrating. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Celebrating with a celebratory drink. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Graduate Daniel Wisely with his girlfriend Olivia Littlejohn. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A day to remember. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Graduates enjoying their success. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Celebration drinks. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Graduate Lauren McCluskey. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Happy graduates enjoying the celebrations. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Graduate Connor Downie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Graduate James Alexander. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Graduates embrace one another in a hug. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Graduate with loved one. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Graduate Leanne Park. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Lynne Smith Honorary Grad. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

 

 

 

