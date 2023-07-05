Man Chat founder announces he is stepping down from role with mental health community group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man Chat founder announces he is stepping down from role with mental health community group

Wray Thomson founded the mental health community group and social media support platform four years ago.

By Ellie Milne
Wray Thomson
Wray Thomson, pictured when he launched Man Chat in 2019, has announced he is stepping down from his role as the "main man" of the mental health support group. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The founder of Aberdeen-based Man Chat has announced he is stepping down from his role as the mental health group’s “main man”.

Wray Thomson first started the community group and social media support platform four years ago after struggling with his own mental health.

Man Chat has grown from receiving emails from a handful each week to corresponding with thousands, and hosts regular meetings in the city to provide a space for men to be heard, understood and helped.

Mr Thomson took to social media today to share his “difficult decision” to stand down, stating it has been “an honour to serve the men and mental health of our part of Scotland”.

Lives ‘saved and changed’

In the post, he wrote: “My sole aim has been to raise awareness to mens’ mental health in our corner of the north-east. I’ve worked myself to the bone. I haven’t always got things right, at times I’ve felt broken, dejected, stressed, under scrutiny and pressure.

Wray Thomson of Man Chat on the rainbow steps outside the Trinity Centre
Wray Thomson, founder of Man Chat, will continue to be involved with the mental health support group. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.

“But have ultimately managed to build and sustain something quite impossible in an area of the country where getting men to open up is beyond difficult.

“I exceeded my own expectations of what I’m capable of and I’m extremely proud of what I’ve managed to achieve. The lives that have been saved and changed. Its really difficult to list it all.”

More than 100 people have shared comments under his post calling him an “unsung hero” and praising him for his “phenomenal” work across the north-east.

Forming a new team

The north-east comedian added that he will be taking some time to focus on his career and family, but will always be Man Chat’s founder, advocate and spokesman.

There are no plans for Man Chat to end but meetings will be paused for a few weeks while a new team is put in place.

Mr Thomson added: “I want to say thank you to everyone I have met over the past few years. It’s in the thousands. And it would be so hard to list them all.

“I’m excited to see what the new team puts in place and how they build upon what is already there.

“Ultimately, it will always be my baby and I’ll always be the ‘manager’ as such, but its time for me to focus on other avenues and trust people to run it for me. I’m tearing up now.”

