Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Specsavers opens new branch in Fraserburgh

A total of 13 members of staff have been employed at the Fraserburgh store.

By Michelle Henderson
Staff stand outside the new store in Fraserburgh.
The new Specsavers store has opened on the town's broad street. Image: Specsavers.

Specsavers has opened a brand new store in the Fraserburgh area.

The retail chain has taken up residence in the town’s Broad Street.

Doors to the north-east branch officially opened on Wednesday with staff on hand to welcome the first stream of customers through the doors.

The announcement comes just eight months after officials applied to Aberdeenshire Council for permission to alter the use of an existing unit on Broad Street.

The branch becomes the 15th store in operation across the north and north-east.

Specsavers now has a total of 15 branches across the north and north-east including a store in Stonehaven. Image: Kenny Elrick.

Specsavers currently has stores in Aberdeen, Westhill, Stonehaven, Nairn, Inverurie, Fraserburgh, Ellon, Dingwall, Peterhead, Inverness, Lerwick, Elgin, Wick and Oban.

Retail director, Stefanie Carnaby, said: “We are delighted to have opened our doors, bringing high quality optical and hearing services to the people of Fraserburgh. All three of our store directors, as well as many of our team, live locally so we’re proud to have opened a store on our doorstep.

“Our store on Broad Street offers plenty of space for trying on glasses as well as having a dedicated space for those customers looking to try contact lenses for the first time. The team and I are looking forward to welcoming customers to our new store.”

What can customers expect?

The Fraserburgh store employs a team of 13 members of staff and features four consultation rooms, a dedicated contact lens area and audiology services.

Customers will benefit from Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) scans, which can help detect treatable eye conditions such as diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration sooner by allowing an optician to look deep into the eyes.

