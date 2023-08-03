Streets in Inverurie sealed off following concern for a person

An Inverurie street has been cordoned off by police following concerns for a person.

Police and paramedics descended upon the north-east town shortly before 11am.

The incident happened on Station Square.

Police confirmed they received a call at 11.35am to reports of a “concern for a person.”

It’s understood to be a medical-related matter.

Several streets in the town have been blocked off by officers as teams remain at the scene.

Station Square and Burn Lane area closed, with restrictions also in place along Constitutional Street.

A number of police and ambulance vehicles have been seen in the area.

More as we get it.