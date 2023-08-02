Man arrested following disturbance at the Balaclava Bar in Aberdeen

A man has been arrested following a disturbance at the Balaclava Bar in Aberdeen.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at the Balaclava Bar on Loch Street in Aberdeen today.

Two police cars attended at around 11.15am.

It is understood a crowd gathered outside the pub while officers managed the scene.

A 30-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Around 11.15am on Wednesday, August 2, police were called to the Loch Street area of Aberdeen, following a report of a disturbance.

“A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”