Man arrested following disturbance at the Balaclava Bar in Aberdeen

Two police cars attended the bar on Loch Street at around 11.15am. 

By Lottie Hood
Police outside the Balaclava Bar in Aberdeen
Two police cars were seen outside the Balaclava Ba in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has been arrested following a disturbance at the Balaclava Bar in Aberdeen.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at the Balaclava Bar on Loch Street in Aberdeen today.

Two police cars attended at around 11.15am.

It is understood a crowd gathered outside the pub while officers managed the scene.

A 30-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police outside Balaclava Bar
Police said inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A police spokesman said: “Around 11.15am on Wednesday, August 2, police were called to the Loch Street area of Aberdeen, following a report of a disturbance.

“A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”

