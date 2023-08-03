Erectile dysfunction patients left waiting two years for treatment amid north-east staff shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Erectile dysfunction patients left waiting two years for treatment amid north-east staff shortages

NHS Grampian is now taking action to ensure patients struggling with the impotence can receive the help they need.

By Denny Andonova and Ben Hendry
NHS Grampian erectile dysfunction patients have been left waiting.
NHS Grampian erectile dysfunction patients have been left waiting. Image: gpointstudio/Shutterstock

Men suffering from erectile dysfunction have been left waiting more than two years for treatment across the north-east.

NHS Grampian bosses have pledged to take action to help patients struggling with the condition, which leaves sufferers unable to have sex and becomes more prevalent as men get older.

It can cause a range of psychological difficulties too.

The issue emerged as the NHS Grampian board was updated on recent tribulations.

Why have NHS Grampian erectile dysfunction patients been waiting?

North-east health bosses have published a report vowing that “no citizen will wait longer than two years for a planned outpatient appointment” from now on.

That is just one of several pledges made, as wide-ranging efforts to boost the service are rolled out.

While the papers explain that the majority of patients waiting for such a spell has declined, there remains a small number who have been left in limbo.

Across the various groups of people waiting 24 months or more to be seen, the largest cohort is those awaiting treatment for impotence from the urology department.

Dr Thomas Lam at the control of the robotic surgical console in the urology theatre at ARI.
Dr Thomas Lam at the control of the robotic surgical console in the urology theatre at ARI.

The report says chiefs have been “unable to identify capacity within urology to see these patients given other clinical priorities”.

Staff there also deal with health problems affecting the kidneys, ureters, bladder, prostate and other issues to do with male reproductive organs.

Elsewhere the report lists other major recruitment issues blighting the region.

Efforts now being launched to increase international recruitment with 100 more healthcare professionals, and to attract European dentists to the area.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is NHS Grampian’s flagship hospital. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

What is being done to ease NHS Grampian erectile dysfucntion waiting list?

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman told us that action is now being taken to help the patients left waiting the longest time.

She confirmed that, from September, a weekly clinic will be offered “with a view to clearing the backlog” of erectile dysfunction patients.

The spokeswoman added: “We are also in discussion with other health boards to see if we can refer to them, where appropriate, to again help us bring the waiting lists down.”

Have you been left waiting for treatment at NHS Grampian facilities? Let us know in our comments section below

What other problems can erectile dysfunction lead to?

Research suggests that about 20% of men in their 50s struggle with the condition.

That increases to about 60% of men over 70.

Health experts have warned that impotency can lead to a range of other issues.

It can leave men feeling guilty about being unable to please their partner, can cause depression and lead to low self-esteem or anger.

The Campaign Against Living Miserably charity offers a free helpline for anyone struggling because of the condition.

Read more about it here.

The north-east staff crisis was highlighted a few days ago when it emerged that a GP post at Portsoy had been advertised 10 times in six years – with no applicants.

Aberdeenshire GP post advertised 10 times over six years with no applicants

