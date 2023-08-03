Erectile dysfunction patients left waiting two years for treatment amid north-east staff shortages

Men suffering from erectile dysfunction have been left waiting more than two years for treatment across the north-east.

NHS Grampian bosses have pledged to take action to help patients struggling with the condition, which leaves sufferers unable to have sex and becomes more prevalent as men get older.

It can cause a range of psychological difficulties too.

The issue emerged as the NHS Grampian board was updated on recent tribulations.

Why have NHS Grampian erectile dysfunction patients been waiting?

North-east health bosses have published a report vowing that “no citizen will wait longer than two years for a planned outpatient appointment” from now on.

That is just one of several pledges made, as wide-ranging efforts to boost the service are rolled out.

While the papers explain that the majority of patients waiting for such a spell has declined, there remains a small number who have been left in limbo.

Across the various groups of people waiting 24 months or more to be seen, the largest cohort is those awaiting treatment for impotence from the urology department.

The report says chiefs have been “unable to identify capacity within urology to see these patients given other clinical priorities”.

Staff there also deal with health problems affecting the kidneys, ureters, bladder, prostate and other issues to do with male reproductive organs.

Elsewhere the report lists other major recruitment issues blighting the region.

Efforts now being launched to increase international recruitment with 100 more healthcare professionals, and to attract European dentists to the area.

What is being done to ease NHS Grampian erectile dysfucntion waiting list?

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman told us that action is now being taken to help the patients left waiting the longest time.

She confirmed that, from September, a weekly clinic will be offered “with a view to clearing the backlog” of erectile dysfunction patients.

The spokeswoman added: “We are also in discussion with other health boards to see if we can refer to them, where appropriate, to again help us bring the waiting lists down.”

Have you been left waiting for treatment at NHS Grampian facilities? Let us know in our comments section below

What other problems can erectile dysfunction lead to?

Research suggests that about 20% of men in their 50s struggle with the condition.

That increases to about 60% of men over 70.

Health experts have warned that impotency can lead to a range of other issues.

It can leave men feeling guilty about being unable to please their partner, can cause depression and lead to low self-esteem or anger.

The Campaign Against Living Miserably charity offers a free helpline for anyone struggling because of the condition.

Read more about it here.

The north-east staff crisis was highlighted a few days ago when it emerged that a GP post at Portsoy had been advertised 10 times in six years – with no applicants.