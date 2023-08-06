Man, 65, found dead on Roslin Street in Aberdeen

A 65-year-old man has been found dead in Aberdeen.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Roslin Street, near the roundabout, just before 6pm on Saturday.

However the man could not be saved.

His death is being treated as unexplained, but police say they are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

Roslin Street was closed for several hours as investigations got under way.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of the sudden death of a 65-year-old man on Roslin Street, Aberdeen around 5.55pm on Saturday, August 5.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”