Police called to alleged assault on Aberdeen’s George Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police called to alleged assault on Aberdeen’s George Street

A police car and ambulance were stationed on the busy city centre street following the incident.

By Lauren Taylor
Police and ambulance crews were called to an alleged assault on George Street. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.
Police and ambulance crews were called to an alleged assault on George Street. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.

Police were called to an alleged assault on George Street.

A police car and ambulance were called to the city centre street near to the Blue Spice takeaway following reports of an alleged assault at around 5.45pm.

Although the ambulance blocked the lane heading towards the Bon Accord Centre, traffic was still able to pass with care.

Cars were able to pass the ambulance with care. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.

Rishi Bashir, manager of Blue Spice, believes it was an “older man” who was assaulted.

He says he didn’t see anything but heard the person was “punched” and had a cut to the back of his head, leaving him “bleeding badly”.

Mr Bashir said the police have been asking surrounding businesses for their CCTV footage looking onto the street.

Another person, who did not want to be named, said she was on her break when the incident happened.

However, when she got back she was surprised to find a lot of people on the street surrounding someone “sitting on the floor”.

The extent of the injuries is not yet known.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services are in attendance following a report of an assault on George Street in Aberdeen, which was reported around 5.45pm on Wednesday, August 9.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

The ambulance service has also been approached for comment.

More as we get it.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Anastatia Mayers
Aberdeen University student set to shoot for the stars with impending Virgin Galactic space…
A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road at Fordoun.
A90 carriageway reopens at Fordoun following three-vehicle crash
Portrait picture of Elizabeth Watson smiling at camera set against green background.
Funeral for Peterhead grandmother allegedly murdered at home to be held next week
Cheryl Joss, also known as Mitchell, admitted employing romance to con an 84-year-old man. Image: DC Thomson.
Cruel romance fraudster jailed after attempting to trick 84-year-old victim out of £81,000
Aberdeen aerial image.
A swathe of Aberdeen office space at risk of becoming redundant under new rules…
Children with a cow at Doonies Farm.
'It's a place of memories': Doonies Farm owners reflect on last 30 years as…
The Coffee Apothecary, Udny.
Disloyalty Card: 6 north-east cafes team up for new scheme that rewards unfaithful customers
Scottish SPCA appeals for home for cats
Adopt, don't shop: Scottish SPCA appeals for cat lovers to help as Drumoak centre…
Head of senior school Clare Smith (left) and head of school Robin Macpherson (right) celebrate this year's exam results with Robert Gordon's College pupils Owen Izedonmwen (S4), Jefline Jacob (S5) and Oyenmwen Izedonmwen (S6). Image: Robert Gordon's College
From Robert Gordon's College to Princeton and Cambridge for exam stars
Photographer Simon Scott is on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Defence lawyer claims Aberdeen photographer is victim of 'modern' witch hunt

Conversation