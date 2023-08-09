Police called to alleged assault on Aberdeen’s George Street

Police were called to an alleged assault on George Street.

A police car and ambulance were called to the city centre street near to the Blue Spice takeaway following reports of an alleged assault at around 5.45pm.

Although the ambulance blocked the lane heading towards the Bon Accord Centre, traffic was still able to pass with care.

Rishi Bashir, manager of Blue Spice, believes it was an “older man” who was assaulted.

He says he didn’t see anything but heard the person was “punched” and had a cut to the back of his head, leaving him “bleeding badly”.

Mr Bashir said the police have been asking surrounding businesses for their CCTV footage looking onto the street.

Another person, who did not want to be named, said she was on her break when the incident happened.

However, when she got back she was surprised to find a lot of people on the street surrounding someone “sitting on the floor”.

The extent of the injuries is not yet known.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services are in attendance following a report of an assault on George Street in Aberdeen, which was reported around 5.45pm on Wednesday, August 9.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

The ambulance service has also been approached for comment.

More as we get it.