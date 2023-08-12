Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash that closed road in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash that closed road in Aberdeen

One driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice following the collision.

By Chris Cromar
Man taken to hospital after a crash on North Deeside Raod.
The crash closed North Desside Road in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.

A man was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash closed North Deeside Road in Aberdeen.

Police, fire and paramedics were called to A93 Aberdeen to Banchory road at around 3.30pm on Saturday.

The collision happened at the road’s entrance to Dalmunzie Road.

A man was assessed by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

One driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice.

The road was closed for some time as emergency services responded.

The A93 has since reopened to traffic.

Man taken to Aberdeen hospital after crash closed North Deeside Road

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service tasked two appliances from Altens to the scene.

Upon arrival, fire crews used stabilisation and powered rescue equipment, as well as small tools.

Both appliances left the scene at 4.22pm.

In an earlier statement, a police spokeswoman said: “At around 3.30pm on Saturday August 12, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on North Deeside Road, Aberdeen.”

First Bus announced changes to their number 19 service to Peterculter due to the incident.

Services were being terminated at Springfield Road.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Asco operations at Port of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen firm Asco changes hands for second time in three years
Horse standing in field.
Attacked one-eyed Aberdeenshire horse Cheyenne's health 'gone downhill'
The spider was said to have been in the salad bowl
Horror as Aberdeen man finds a battered spider in salad bowl
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a Hollywood fraudster and a predatory photographer
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
'Oh sorry, I'm in the wrong house': Brazen thief caught red-handed during break-in
Signs and road markings have been installed on Market Street
5,000 Aberdonians brand new bus gates a 'disaster' in online poll
Both Braemar and Aberdeen mountain rescue teams went to the aid of the hiker on 3081 feet high Mount Keen in Aberdeenshire. Injured hillwalker Aberdeenshire
Five-hour operation to assist injured hillwalker in Aberdeenshire
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. DI Gary Winter reflects on 30 years of policing the north and north-east under Grampian Police and Police Scotland Picture shows; Now-retired Detective Inspector Gary Winter, who worked on the murders of Jessica McGraa, Brian McKandie, Brenda Page, George Murdoch, Alistair Wilson, and Jill Barclay. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Police Scotland/Family handout/Gary Winter Date; Unknown
Banker's deadly doorstep shooting was 'sexed up beyond belief' and Brenda Page 'would still…
Angus is one of the pets available at the Scottish SPCA's Drumoak centre. Image: SSPCA.
Meet Lorenzo, Gaia, Goose and Angus who are looking for their forever homes
A chicken liver parfait choux bun. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson
Fillet steak and black pepper sorbet put to the test at 210 Bistro as…

Conversation