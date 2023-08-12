Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash that closed road in Aberdeen

A man was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash closed North Deeside Road in Aberdeen.

Police, fire and paramedics were called to A93 Aberdeen to Banchory road at around 3.30pm on Saturday.

The collision happened at the road’s entrance to Dalmunzie Road.

A man was assessed by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

One driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice.

The road was closed for some time as emergency services responded.

The A93 has since reopened to traffic.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service tasked two appliances from Altens to the scene.

Upon arrival, fire crews used stabilisation and powered rescue equipment, as well as small tools.

Both appliances left the scene at 4.22pm.

In an earlier statement, a police spokeswoman said: “At around 3.30pm on Saturday August 12, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on North Deeside Road, Aberdeen.”

First Bus announced changes to their number 19 service to Peterculter due to the incident.

Services were being terminated at Springfield Road.