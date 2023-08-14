Man arrested after crash closed Balnagask Road in Aberdeen

A man has been arrested after a crash closed Balnagask Road in Aberdeen.

The incident – which shut the Torry road – was reported at around 8.40pm on Sunday.

Police were called to attend after a driver crashed into a number of parked vehicles near Halfords.

Officers closed the road while in the incident was ongoing. The man driving the vehicle was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 8.40pm on Sunday August 14, to a report of a crash involving a car and parked vehicles on Balnagask Road in Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and the car driver, a man, was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.”

The road has since been reopened.