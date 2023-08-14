Man arrested after crash closed Balnagask Road in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man arrested after crash closed Balnagask Road in Aberdeen

Police were called after a driver crashed into parked vehicles on a road near Halfords. 

By Lottie Hood
Balnagask Road in Aberdeen where the crash happened.
The road was closed while the incident was ongoing. Image: Google Maps.

A man has been arrested after a crash closed Balnagask Road in Aberdeen.

The incident – which shut the Torry road – was reported at around 8.40pm on Sunday.

Police were called to attend after a driver crashed into a number of parked vehicles near Halfords.

Officers closed the road while in the incident was ongoing. The man driving the vehicle was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 8.40pm on Sunday August 14, to a report of a crash involving a car and parked vehicles on Balnagask Road in Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and the car driver, a man, was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.”

The road has since been reopened.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Burning Embers King Street
Investigation launched after Aberdeen shop front damaged
Susan Murray
Inverurie businesswoman Susan Murray aims to get your mental health right
A row over an extension in Rubislaw Den North is escalating...
Spat over 'Barcelona-inspired' extension at mansion on Aberdeen's plush Millionaire's Row
William Fulton is looking for support to help him with the care of his daughter, He would like respite care in Aberdeenshire, The photo is a picture of Mr Fulton.
Turriff dad at breaking point after being denied respite care for disabled daughter following…
Glenn and Jen Bowen, who got their board game rental business, Rent Shuffle & Roll, off the ground with help from the Start Up Loans scheme.
UK-wide start-up loan scheme hits £2 million milestone in Aberdeen
Asco operations at Port of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen firm Asco changes hands for second time in three years
Horse standing in field.
Attacked one-eyed Aberdeenshire horse Cheyenne's health 'gone downhill'
The spider was said to have been in the salad bowl
Horror as Aberdeen man finds a battered spider in salad bowl
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a Hollywood fraudster and a predatory photographer
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
'Oh sorry, I'm in the wrong house': Brazen thief caught red-handed during break-in