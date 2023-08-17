Ban-Car Hotel goes on the market as owners look ahead to ‘new chapter’ after 24 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ban-Car Hotel goes on the market as owners look ahead to ‘new chapter’ after 24 years

Tina and David Gibbins took over the running of the Ban-Car Hotel in 1999.

By Chris Cromar
The Ban-Car Hotel from above.
The Ban-Car Hotel is located on the A90 Peterhead to Fraserburgh road. Image: Tina Gibbins.

The owners of a popular north-east hotel and restaurant are selling up after 24 years.

Tina and David Gibbins took on the Ban-Car Hotel in Lonmay, near Fraserburgh, at the end of 1999.

They managed to juggle the busy business with their young family, but have now decided the time is right for someone else to take the helm.

Their children, Scott and Stephanie, are now grown up with their own families.

Stephanie, who worked in the hotel as a manager, gave birth to Mr and Mrs Gibbins’ first grandchild, Mason, 10 months ago.

Mrs Gibbins told The P&J that she feels that her and her husband has “taken it as far as we can” and that it now “needs a bit of new blood”.

‘Taken it as far as we can’

She said: “I think it’s just like everything else, you just come to a point where we’ve taken it as far as we can and it’s really up to somebody else to take it to that extra bit.”

Like other businesses across the country, the Ban-Car Hotel faced tough economic times through Covid-19 and the couple weren’t even sure the business would survive.

“Obviously Covid was a big impact on the business, but we hung in there and we just kept going. I worked throughout, when people were on furlough,” she added.

Outside of Ban-Car Hotel.
The outside of the hotel. Image: Tina Gibbins.

That strong mentality of hanging on in worked out in their favour, as the hotel – which is located next to the A90 Peterhead to Fraserburgh road – has bounced back and is “as busy as ever”.

As well as being a hotel of 21 bedrooms and having a pub, the Ban-Car is an important economic asset to the local community and employs over 40 people of all ages, with the youngest being just 14.

Mrs Gibbins said: “A lot of our staff have been here for a lot of years now. It’s a good going businesses and got a good reputation. It’s a good going concern for anybody that wants to get into this field.”

Hosts average of 26 weddings a year

The hotel also has a function hall, with weddings being a big part of the business, hosting on average 26 a year.

Despite Mr and Mrs Gibbins selling up, they will remain in the local area and hope its success continues.

They have fond memories of their time in charge and the people that have helped make it happen, with Mrs Gibbs adding: “Our regulars and my staff, they’ve been a very big part of the of the success of the hotel.”

The couple now plan to “take some timeout” and spend time with their family, including their young grandchild.

Ban-Car Hotel is being sold by Bruce & Co. and the price is on application.

