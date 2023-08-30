Crews called to kitchen fire at Resident X as customers evacuated

Customers were forced to evacuate from popular eatery Resident X in Aberdeen city centre, following reports of a kitchen fire.
The incident occurred at around 9.30pm on Wednesday night with more than a dozen customers forced to leave the premises.
Fire crews were called just after 9.40pm with two appliances dispatched to the scene.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed they were attending to a kitchen fire.
Customers and staff from Resident X could be seen standing outside while crews dealt with the fire.
Flourmill Lane was closed off by SFRS, who left the scene at around 10.25pm.