Crews called to kitchen fire at Resident X as customers evacuated

Crews were called to the food outlet at around 9.40pm on Wednesday night.

By Ross Hempseed
Fire closed Flourmill Lane in Aberdeen city centre while they dealt with the incident. Image: DC Thomson.
Fire closed Flourmill Lane in Aberdeen city centre while they dealt with the incident. Image: DC Thomson.

Customers were forced to evacuate from popular eatery Resident X in Aberdeen city centre, following reports of a kitchen fire.

The incident occurred at around 9.30pm on Wednesday night with more than a dozen customers forced to leave the premises.

Fire crews were called just after 9.40pm with two appliances dispatched to the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed they were attending to a kitchen fire.

Customers and staff from Resident X could be seen standing outside while crews dealt with the fire.

Flourmill Lane was closed off by SFRS, who left the scene at around 10.25pm.

 

